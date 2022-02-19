Mumbai elected to host IOC session in 2023

India will host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in Mumbai after successfully bidding for it at the 139th IOC session being held in Beijing alongside the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The decision confirms India will be hosting the IOC meeting for the first time since 1983.

Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature to host the IOC session in 2023.

“This will be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.” said Nita Ambani, the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India.

Speaking at the successful conclusion of the bidding process, IOA President Dr Narinder Batra said: “This is the start of a new era for India sport – an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India.

"India is on an exciting journey and we want the Olympic Movement to play a central part in building a brighter future for our next generation. Delivering a truly memorable IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023, with a strong emphasis on youth potential, sustainability, and innovation, will be one of the first steps to showcase India’s new sporting capacity. I would also like to thank Mrs. Nita Ambani for her continued support”

The IOC session in India and related meetings will take place in May-June 2023.