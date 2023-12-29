MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Detroit Pistons equals longest losing streak in NBA history after 28th straight loss

If it falls on Saturday vs. the visiting Toronto Raptors, it will tie the longest skid of all time, including from one season to the next.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 09:54 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser in action.
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Boston Celtics overcame a 21-point deficit and raised its home record to 15-0 by beating the Detroit Pistons 128-122 in overtime Thursday night.

The Pistons also made dubious NBA history, losing for the 28th straight time, the longest in-season losing streak in league history. If it falls on Saturday vs. the visiting Toronto Raptors, it will tie the longest skid of all time, including from one season to the next.

Boston trailed 115-113 after Detroit’s Jaden Ivey made a 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining in overtime, but the Celtics scored the next six points and didn’t relinquish the lead again.

Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points and added eight rebounds. Jayson Tatum finished the game with 31 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Recap | Top controversies in 2023

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 31 points and nine assists. Detroit received 22 points and 10 rebounds from Ivey, 15 points and 14 rebounds from Jalen Duren and 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists from Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Celtics, who had trailed 64-43 late in the first half, led 108-106 after Cunningham was called for goaltending on Tatum’s layup with 8.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Bogdanovic sent the game to overtime when he collected the rebound of a missed 3-pointer and scored with 4.1 seconds left.

The Celtics won without Jaylen Brown, who was scratched because of a back contusion. He was injured when he collided with LeBron James during the second quarter of Boston’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart didn’t play because of a toe injury. Kevin Knox II replaced Stewart in the starting lineup.

The Pistons was up 28-17 with 2:33 remaining in the opening quarter, but the Celtics closed the quarter on a 10-2 run and was within 30-27 going to the second period.

The Celtics faced its largest deficit of the season after Ivey gave the Pistons a 60-43 lead with 2:15 left in the second quarter. The lead grew to 21 with 45.1 seconds remaining in the half on two free throws by Duren, and the Pistons led 66-47 at halftime.

The Celtics was 4 of 24 from 3-point territory in the first two quarters, but it outscored Detroit 35-16 in the third. The teams headed to the final quarter tied at 82-82.

