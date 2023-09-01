Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland

The Mission Olympic Cell has approved participation of current World Athletics Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for a 12-day training camp in Magglingen, Switzerland, ahead of his participation for the Diamond League 2023 final scheduled in Eugene, USA this September.

A total of Rs 5.89 Lakh have been sanctioned for the preparatory camp, set between September 1 and September 12.

Neeraj, on Thursday finished 2nd at the Diamond League event in Zurich after recording the best throw of 85.71m.

Parul Chaudhary, who sealed a Paris Olympics quota by clocking a National Record time of 9:15.31s at the Budapest event in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, also has been included in the TOPS Core group.

MOC also approved a financial sanction for Table tennis star Sharath Kamal for participating in various events, procuring equipments and hiring of personal coach Chris Pfeiffer till the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Star badminton doubles player Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also been provided assistance towards masseur Nishant Nagpuri for accompanying them for the China Open 2023 scheduled from September 5 to 10.