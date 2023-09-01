MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland

A total of Rs 5.89 Lakh have been sanctioned for the preparatory camp, set between September 1 and September 12.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 21:59 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final.
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Mission Olympic Cell has approved participation of current World Athletics Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for a 12-day training camp in Magglingen, Switzerland, ahead of his participation for the Diamond League 2023 final scheduled in Eugene, USA this September.

A total of Rs 5.89 Lakh have been sanctioned for the preparatory camp, set between September 1 and September 12.

Neeraj, on Thursday finished 2nd at the Diamond League event in Zurich after recording the best throw of 85.71m.

Parul Chaudhary, who sealed a Paris Olympics quota by clocking a National Record time of 9:15.31s at the Budapest event in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, also has been included in the TOPS Core group.

MOC also approved a financial sanction for Table tennis star Sharath Kamal for participating in various events, procuring equipments and hiring of personal coach Chris Pfeiffer till the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Star badminton doubles player Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also been provided assistance towards masseur Nishant Nagpuri for accompanying them for the China Open 2023 scheduled from September 5 to 10.

Related stories

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Achanta Sharath Kamal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  2. Portugal coach Martínez says Spain kiss scandal should not damage joint 2030 World Cup bid
    AP
  3. Deadline Day LIVE updates: Bundesliga window closes; Gravenberch to Liverpool still possible; Man United signs Amrabat, Regulion
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS, 2nd T20 LIVE: South Africa v Australia scorecard, updates, streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Noah Lyles, triple world champion, ends season before Diamond League Final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Events in September 2023: Asian Games, Asia Cup, US Open and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. National Esports Championships 2023: Without PUBG Mobile, India gears up for Global Esports Games qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  2. Portugal coach Martínez says Spain kiss scandal should not damage joint 2030 World Cup bid
    AP
  3. Deadline Day LIVE updates: Bundesliga window closes; Gravenberch to Liverpool still possible; Man United signs Amrabat, Regulion
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS, 2nd T20 LIVE: South Africa v Australia scorecard, updates, streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Noah Lyles, triple world champion, ends season before Diamond League Final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment