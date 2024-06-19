MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar’s Senior photojournalist Nissar Ahmad passes away in Srinagar

Over the past several decades, Ahmad contributed richly to The Hindu and Sportstar’s coverage of sports, particularly in the Kashmir valley, highlighting the region’s talent and growth of sports.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 23:16 IST , SRINAGAR - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nissar Ahmad
Nissar Ahmad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Nissar Ahmad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior photojournalist Nissar Ahmad, who was associated with  The Hindu for 25 years, passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday after losing the battle to cancer.

Ahmad, 59, was admitted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) hospital a few days ago but his health condition started deteriorating on Tuesday. He was surrounded by immediate family members when he breathed his last at the hospital on Wednesday noon.

Ahmad is survived by his spouse, two sons and a daughter. He had joined  The Hindu on August 1, 1998.

The final rites of Ahmad took place at his residence in Srinagar’s Natipora area. He was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Natipora. Hundreds of locals joined the funeral prayers. His death was widely grieved by the journalistic fraternity of Kashmir. 

Over the past several decades, Ahmad contributed richly to The Hindu and Sportstar’s coverage of sports, particularly in the Kashmir valley, highlighting the region’s talent and growth of sports.

J&K’s senior politicians have expressed their grief over Ahmad’s untimely demise. Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah posted his condolence message in microblogging site X. “Nissar was a regular presence at events and press conferences over the years. His absence will be greatly felt. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. My condolences to his family and colleagues,” Mr. Abdullah.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her condolences. “Very sorry to hear about the passing away of veteran photojournalist Nissar Ahmed. May Allah give his family and loved ones strength to bear this loss,” Ms. Mufti said.

CPI (M) leader M.Y. Tarigami also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.  

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: GER 2-0 HUN; Gundogan scores goal to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: US 169/6 (19); United States needs 26 to win in last over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar’s Senior photojournalist Nissar Ahmad passes away in Srinagar
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid not dwelling on memories of Kensington Oval collapse before Super 8 clash
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray doubtful for The Championships, forced to retire with injury at Queen’s
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sportstar’s Senior photojournalist Nissar Ahmad passes away in Srinagar
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 19: Indian men’s, women’s tennis teams win bronze in BRICS Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 18: Russian men’s tennis team defeats India 2-0 in BRICS Games semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tour de France 2026 to start in Barcelona
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Athletes face heat risks at Olympic Games, report says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: GER 2-0 HUN; Gundogan scores goal to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: US 169/6 (19); United States needs 26 to win in last over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar’s Senior photojournalist Nissar Ahmad passes away in Srinagar
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid not dwelling on memories of Kensington Oval collapse before Super 8 clash
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray doubtful for The Championships, forced to retire with injury at Queen’s
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment