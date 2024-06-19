Sportstar’s Senior photojournalist Nissar Ahmad passes away in Srinagar

Senior photojournalist Nissar Ahmad, who was associated with The Hindu for 25 years, passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday after losing the battle to cancer.

Ahmad, 59, was admitted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) hospital a few days ago but his health condition started deteriorating on Tuesday. He was surrounded by immediate family members when he breathed his last at the hospital on Wednesday noon.

Ahmad is survived by his spouse, two sons and a daughter. He had joined The Hindu on August 1, 1998.

The final rites of Ahmad took place at his residence in Srinagar’s Natipora area. He was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Natipora. Hundreds of locals joined the funeral prayers. His death was widely grieved by the journalistic fraternity of Kashmir.

Over the past several decades, Ahmad contributed richly to The Hindu and Sportstar’s coverage of sports, particularly in the Kashmir valley, highlighting the region’s talent and growth of sports.

J&K’s senior politicians have expressed their grief over Ahmad’s untimely demise. Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah posted his condolence message in microblogging site X. “Nissar was a regular presence at events and press conferences over the years. His absence will be greatly felt. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. My condolences to his family and colleagues,” Mr. Abdullah.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her condolences. “Very sorry to hear about the passing away of veteran photojournalist Nissar Ahmed. May Allah give his family and loved ones strength to bear this loss,” Ms. Mufti said.

CPI (M) leader M.Y. Tarigami also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.