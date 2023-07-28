MagazineBuy Print

IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after disqualification for not shaking hands with Russian opponent

In a letter to Kharlan, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said it would make a “unique exception” by allocating her an extra place to ensure she competes in Paris.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 23:11 IST , GENEVA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from a ranking event for refusing to shake hands after beating a Russian opponent.
Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from a ranking event for refusing to shake hands after beating a Russian opponent. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from a ranking event for refusing to shake hands after beating a Russian opponent. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The IOC assured Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan on Friday that she will have a place at the Paris Olympics next year after she was disqualified from a key ranking event for refusing to shake hands with a Russian she had beaten.

In a letter to Kharlan, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said it would make a “unique exception” by allocating her an extra place to ensure she competes in Paris.

“It is admirable how you are managing this incredibly difficult situation,” wrote Bach, who like Kharlan is a former Olympic champion in a fencing team event.

Each Olympic sport has a strict quota for athletes within the IOC-imposed 10,500 overall total at the Summer Games in Paris.

READ - Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake hands after beating Russian opponent

A protected entry for the 32-year-old Kharlan, a four-time Olympic medalist, has now been found after controversy over her disqualification at the world championships on Thursday marred the event at Milan, Italy.

The incident between Kharlan and her Russian opponent — Anna Smirnova, who was competing as an approved neutral athlete — also cast doubt on the IOC’s hopes for athletes from the two countries to compete against each other without incident.

Kharlan comfortably beat Smirnova 15-7 in a first-round contest then refused a handshake, and instead pointed her sabre toward the Russian. Touching blades was used as an alternative to handshakes at fencing competitions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Smirnova stood facing Kharlan and did not raise her sabre. Kharlan then turned and left the piste and the Russian refused to leave for more than 50 minutes. Smirnova sat on a chair on the piste in an apparent protest over the handshake.

Kharlan was later disqualified by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) which denied her the chance to earn more ranking points that feed into Olympic qualification.

The IOC said on Thursday that sports governing bodies should show “sensitivity” on issues involving Ukrainians and neutral athletes from Russia – an apparent suggestion that the FIE made an error.

One day later, Bach wrote to Kharlan acknowledging a “roller coaster of emotions and feelings” she must have.

