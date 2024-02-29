MagazineBuy Print

Olympic champion Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has overcome COVID-19 that forced her to delay her return to competition ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics and is ready to get back to work.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 10:29 IST , LA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas displays her gold medal during the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics.
FILE PHOTO - U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas displays her gold medal during the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas displays her gold medal during the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has overcome the bout of COVID-19 that forced her to delay her return to competition ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics and is ready to get back to work, the American said on Wednesday.

The 2012 Olympics all-around individual and team champion has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games, taking time away to focus on her mental health. The 28-year-old returned to training last year hoping to make the squad for Paris.

“COVID free and finally on the mend,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“Thank you for all of your sweet messages of healing and love. Now time to get back to work.”

The virus forced Douglas to miss last weekend’s Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, which marked the start of the U.S. domestic season.

She still needs to earn a qualifying spot to the U.S. Championships in late May, which she could do at the national team camp, the American Classic or the U.S. Classic. 

Related Topics

Gabby Douglas /

USA Gymnastics /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024

