Advani, Kothari set up title clash in World Billiards Championship

The title clash of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (long format) will now be played between India’s two best players, Advani and Sourav Kothari.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 22:22 IST , Doha - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Photo: The title clash of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (long format) will now be played between India’s two best players, Advani and Sourav Kothari. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR / The Hindu
Advani and Sourav Kothari entered the final of the World Billiards Championship after winning their respective matches here on Monday.

The title clash of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (long format) will now be played between India’s two best players.

The 25-time world billiards and snooker champion Advani stormed into the final with a convincing victory over fellow Indian Rupesh Shah.

He defeated the Gujarat cueist 900-273. The semifinal saw breaks of 259 and 176 from the defending champion, while Shah managed a 62 break only in the 900-up format.

In the other half of the draw, Kothari pulled off a close win against Dhruv Sitwala, prevailing 900-756.

Kothari had breaks of 223 and 82 while Sitwala scored 199 and 188.

The final will be a 1000-up affair.

Related Topics

billiards /

IBSF World billiards championship /

Pankaj Advani /

Sourav Kothari

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment