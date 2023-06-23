MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 flame to be lit on April 16 - organisers

The flame will be lit at Greece’s ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Games, and will remain in the country until its departure to France.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 15:02 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of the Olympic flame displayed during a public ceremony in Fukushima.
File image of the Olympic flame displayed during a public ceremony in Fukushima. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of the Olympic flame displayed during a public ceremony in Fukushima. | Photo Credit: AP

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games flame will be lit on April 16, marking the countdown to the July 26-Aug. 11 event in the French capital, organisers said on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

The flame will be lit at Greece’s ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Games, and will remain in the country until its departure to France from Athens on April 27.

READ | Fire and fury: the Olympic torch relay

It will arrive in Marseille on May 8. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 flame to be lit on April 16 - organisers
    Reuters
  2. Fire and fury: the Olympic torch relay
    AFP
  3. HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Live Score, Taipei Open: Match to start at 3:00 PM, Prannoy aims to enter semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia eyes big first innings total
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS 328/7 - Perry, McGrath anchor Aussie charge
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024 flame to be lit on April 16 - organisers
    Reuters
  2. Fire and fury: the Olympic torch relay
    AFP
  3. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s long-running doping case finally has dates for a hearing
    AP
  4. First Olympic Esports Week kicks off in Singapore
    AFP
  5. Ad-hoc panel makes it one-bout trial for six protesting wrestlers
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 flame to be lit on April 16 - organisers
    Reuters
  2. Fire and fury: the Olympic torch relay
    AFP
  3. HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Live Score, Taipei Open: Match to start at 3:00 PM, Prannoy aims to enter semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia eyes big first innings total
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS 328/7 - Perry, McGrath anchor Aussie charge
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment