MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India House in Paris will be home away from home for Indian athletes

The India House will be located at the Parc de la Villette in Paris, which has been designated as the ‘Park of Nations’ during the Games.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 16:24 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
 IOC member Nita Ambani has stated that the first ever India House at the Paris Olympics will be a “home away from home” for the travelling national contingent.
 IOC member Nita Ambani has stated that the first ever India House at the Paris Olympics will be a “home away from home” for the travelling national contingent. | Photo Credit: VIJAY BATE
infoIcon

 IOC member Nita Ambani has stated that the first ever India House at the Paris Olympics will be a “home away from home” for the travelling national contingent. | Photo Credit: VIJAY BATE

The first ever India House at the Paris Olympics will be a “home away from home” for the travelling national contingent and will also provide a glimpse into the country’s “rich cultural and sporting heritage”, IOA President P T Usha and IOC member Nita Ambani have stated.

The India House will commemorate the completion of 100 years of the country’s Olympic participation.

The India House will be located at the Parc de la Villette in Paris, which has been designated as the ‘Park of Nations’ during the Games and surrounded by 14 other hospitality houses, including those from the Netherlands, Canada, Brazil and France.

READ | Paris 2024: Harmanpreet Singh to captain Indian men’s team at Olympics

The India House has been established by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and will showcase “India’s storied past, vibrant present, and exciting future alongside advances in technology and digitalisation”, a press release said.

“India has proven its mettle as a host of major events, and India House will reflect the strides we have made as a sporting nation as well as in the Olympic movement,” Usha said.

IOC (International Olympic Committee) member Nita Ambani added, “The IOC session in India last year, the first in 40 years, was a key milestone in our Olympic journey, and we are delighted to continue this momentum with the launch of India House – a space where we will honour our athletes, celebrate our wins and share our stories.” The India House would also provide a platform for visitors to interact with sports legends.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

IOA /

IOC /

PT Usha /

Nita Ambani

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India House in Paris will be home away from home for Indian athletes
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: Head replaces Suryakumar as top batter, Hardik Pandya third in all-rounders’ list
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Harmanpreet Singh to captain Indian men’s team at Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Former batter Muhammad Wasim appointed as Pakistan team coach
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Hard-court specialist Medvedev gunning for breakthrough on grass
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. India House in Paris will be home away from home for Indian athletes
    Team Sportstar
  2. PT Usha pitches for yoga’s inclusion in Asian Games
    PTI
  3. National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships: Ankle pain forces Tajinderpal Singh Toor out of event
    PTI
  4. Indian Sports Wrap, June 25: Indian squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Judoka Tulika Maan secures Olympic quota for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India House in Paris will be home away from home for Indian athletes
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: Head replaces Suryakumar as top batter, Hardik Pandya third in all-rounders’ list
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Harmanpreet Singh to captain Indian men’s team at Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Former batter Muhammad Wasim appointed as Pakistan team coach
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Hard-court specialist Medvedev gunning for breakthrough on grass
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment