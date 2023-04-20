Pentathlon opts to welcome back Russians and Belarusians

Modern pentathlon on Thursday became the latest Olympic sport to announce it was welcoming back Russians and Belarusians.

The sport’s governing body (UIPM) announced that its executive committee had voted to lift the ban that followed the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As Moscow’s assault on Ukraine stretches into a second year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and ally Belarus to compete as neutrals in upcoming international competitions.

“UIPM supports the pathway of a return of ‘independent neutral athletes’ with Russia and Belarus passports to allow athletes of all nationalities to compete together in our sports, in line with the Olympic Charter and especially the principle of non-discrimination,” said the statement.

Modern pentathlon follows in the steps of fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, and triathlon, which have all approved such a return in recent weeks.

Athletics and equestrian sports have maintained the ban.