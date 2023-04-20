More Sports

Pentathlon opts to welcome back Russians and Belarusians

The sport’s governing body (UIPM) announced that its executive committee had voted to lift the ban that followed the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

PARIS 20 April, 2023 21:37 IST
Representative Image: Adrianna Sulek of Poland competes during the Women’s Pentathlon - Long Jump on Day One of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 at Belgrade Arena on March 18, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Modern pentathlon on Thursday became the latest Olympic sport to announce it was welcoming back Russians and Belarusians.

As Moscow’s assault on Ukraine stretches into a second year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and ally Belarus to compete as neutrals in upcoming international competitions.

“UIPM supports the pathway of a return of ‘independent neutral athletes’ with Russia and Belarus passports to allow athletes of all nationalities to compete together in our sports, in line with the Olympic Charter and especially the principle of non-discrimination,” said the statement.

Modern pentathlon follows in the steps of fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, and triathlon, which have all approved such a return in recent weeks.

Athletics and equestrian sports have maintained the ban.

