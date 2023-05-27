Road to UFC LIVE updates, Season 2: India’s Sumit Kumar quarterfinal starts soon; results, streaming info

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Epiodes 1 and 2 of the Road to UFC Season 2 in Shanghai.

ROAD TO UFC SEASON 2 LIVE UPDATES

Yibugele vs Koya Kanda

R2: Battered faces but Yibugele and Kanda continue their spirited shows onto the third round. Both were pretty close to ending the fights with KO opportunities but they hold on.

R1: Both fighters manage to see through the first round, barely. Yibugele and Kanda exchange momentum with spells of promising attacks.

Koya Kanda from Japan walks into the Octagon with a three-fight win streak. He has won six fights by KO. Tonight, would be a good opportunity to add another. His opponent, Yibugele from Inner Mongolia, comes with a six-fight win streak and 10 wins by KOs. His devastating record also holds five first-round finishes.

Episode 2 Featherweight: Li Kaiwen (China) vs Lu Kai (China) Flyweight: Sumit Kumar (India) vs Seung Guk Choi (South Korea) Featherweight: Yibugele (China) vs Koya Kanda (Japan) Flyweight: Ji Niushiyue (China) vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia) - Jiniushiyue defeats Billy Pasulatan by TKO (strikes) at 1:56 of Round 1

Ji Niushiyue wallops Pasulatan in R1!

Ji Niushiyue TKOs Billy Pasulatan in at 3:04 in Round 1.

Little King Kong hammers away for the finish! 🦍



🇨🇳 Jiniushiyue puts up a DOMINANT performance to secure the TKO victory! #RoadToUFCpic.twitter.com/Q1Qv1zsLf4 — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 27, 2023

Episode 2 starts

Flyweight: Ji Niushiyue (China) vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia) - the first fight of the second session of the evening.

Ji Niushiyue (11-2) and Pasulatan (10-2) hold similar fight records despite a nine-year age gap. The 22-year-old Chinese, however, is billed as the favourite this evening.

Brutal KO!

China’s Taiyilake Nueraji bludgeons his South Korean opponent Han Seul Kim with a sensational KO in the non-tournament bout before Episode 2.

HOLY MOTHER OF KNOCKOUTS!!!! 🤯



We've just witnessed one of the craziest finishes in #RoadToUFC history courtesy of China's Taiyilake Nueraji! pic.twitter.com/t2Dl1pNpm5 — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 27, 2023

All set for Episode 2 - Sumit Kumar in action

Road to UFC Season 2 Episode 1 results Episode 1: May 27 Featherweight: Keisuke Sasu (Japan) vs Sang Won Kim (Korea) - SangWon Kim defeats Keisuke Sasu by KO (right hand) at 1:42 of Round 2 Flyweight: Mark Climaco (Philippines) vs Jung Hyun Lee (South Korea) - Mark Climaco (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Jung Hyun Lee by Unanimous Decision Featherweight: Yi Zha (China) vs Wuziazibieke Jiahefu (China) - Yi Zha defeats Wuziaziebieke Jiahefu by Submission (Armbar) at 2:32 of Round 1 Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya (Japan) vs Ronal Siahaan (Indonesia) - Rei Tsuruya defeats Ronal Siahaan by Submission (Kimura) at 1:19 of Round 2

Sang Won Kim finishes Episode 1 with a KO!

Sang Won Kim’s vicious Knockout finish closes Episode 1 in style. He lands a stunning blow on Japanese Sasu to march forward in the featherweight bracket.

No Problem indeed! 👊



South Korea's Sang Won Kim closes Episode 1 of #RoadToUFC with a nasty finish! pic.twitter.com/DetozVIr8w — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 27, 2023

Mark Climaco dominates JungHyun Lee

A unanimous decision victory for Mark Climaco over South Korean Lee takes him to the flyweight semifinal.

The Action So Far - Episode 1

Rei Tsuruya defeats Ronal Siahaan - The Japanese Tsuruya had a breeze over his opponent with an early takedown before rattling the Indonesian Siahaan. Mark Climaco (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Jung Hyun Lee by Unanimous Decision

Road to UFC Episode 1 and 2 results so far Episode 1: May 27 Featherweight: Keisuke Sasu (Japan) vs Sang Won Kim (Korea) Flyweight: Mark Climaco (Philippines) vs Jung Hyun Lee (South Korea) - Mark Climaco (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Jung Hyun Lee by Unanimous Decision Featherweight: Yi Zha (China) vs Wuziazibieke Jiahefu (China) - Yi Zha defeats Wuziaziebieke Jiahefu by Submission (Armbar) at 2:32 of Round 1 Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya (Japan) vs Ronal Siahaan (Indonesia) - Rei Tsuruya defeats Ronal Siahaan by Submission (Kimura) at 1:19 of Round 2 Episode 2: May 27 Featherweight: Li Kaiwen (China) vs Lu Kai (China) Flyweight: Sumit Kumar (India) vs Seung Guk Choi (South Korea) Featherweight: Yibugele (China) vs Kouya Kanda (Japan) Flyweight: Ji Niushiyue (China) vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia)

ROAD TO UFC SEASON 2 PREVIEW

The road to the American dream is open again. The rules of the journey remain intact: 32 of Asia’s handpicked MMA fighters will compete, break some bones and jaws and chart their path into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a year.

The success of Road to UFC’s first season in 2022 has ensured UFC’s zippy return to tap talent from its fresh and booming market in Asia.

Sumit Kumar weighed in at 125 pounds for the flyweight bout. | Photo Credit: UFC

India, too, had its share of jubilation and despair last season when Uttarakhand-born Anshul Jubli soared to the top of the lightweight division and bagged a historic UFC contract in March 2023. His compatriot Pawan Maan Singh was not so lucky as a spinning backfist from Indonesian Jeka Saragih — Anshul’s final opponent — ended his shot in the first round.

Anshul’s remarkable rise from the blue has opened up a new path to the top for India’s silently teeming MMA arcade. The Road to UFC Season 2, which begins its course at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai on May 27-28, will also bear two Indians across different divisions.

Uttar Pradesh boys Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap Singh will represent the country in their separate quests to the Octagon.

Sumit (7-0-0) will open his campaign against South Korean Seung Guk Choi - a Road to UFC participant last season — in the flyweight division. However, the 22-year-old Sumit’s seven-match win streak is under scrutiny for alleged record-padding. While Sumit’s record remains under a cloud, his undeniable skillset has earned him a ticket to China after being spotted by UFC chairman Dana White himself.

Meanwhile, Rana, who will take on South Korean Chang Ho Lee in the bantamweight division, holds an 11-1 record through a predominantly Indian fight background, honing his skills in the suburbs of Lucknow.

A momentous test awaits in Shanghai.

ROAD TO UFC LIVE STREAMING INFO