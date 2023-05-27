More Sports

Road to UFC: Sumit Kumar loses in quarterfinal, knocked out of tournament

South Korea’s Seung Guk Choi dominated the bout and registered a win over Sumit Kumar of India by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in a fight that lasted three rounds.

CHENNAI 27 May, 2023 19:14 IST
Sumit Kumar of India poses on the scale during the Road to UFC weigh-in at Sheraton Four Points Hotel on May 26, 2023.

Sumit Kumar of India poses on the scale during the Road to UFC weigh-in at Sheraton Four Points Hotel on May 26, 2023.

India’s Sumit Kumar lost to South Korean Seung Guk Choi in the Road to UFC Season 2 flyweight division quarterfinal at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai on Saturday.

Road to UFC Season 2: India’s Sumit Kumar, Rana Rudra Pratap in action; Fight schedule, weigh-ins, streaming info, time

Sumit has been eliminated from the 32-man knockout tournament as a result of this defeat.

AS IT HAPPENED: SUMIT KUMAR VS SEUNG GUK CHOI ROAD TO UFC SEASON 2 FLYWEIGHT QUARTERFINAL HIGHLIGHTS

This is Sumit’s first loss in his professional MMA career, holding a record of eight wins and one loss in nine fights.

Guk Choi was part of the previous Road to UFC season, where he had won two fights before losing the flyweight final to compatriot Park Hyun Sung. The 26-year-old Choi now holds a 7-2-0 record in Pro MMA.

Choi will face Ji Niushiyue of China, who got the better of Billy Pasulatan of Indonesia in another quarterfinal clash.

ALSO READ: ROAD TO UFC SEASON 2 - WHO IS SUMIT KUMAR, THE INDIAN MMA FIGHTER COMPETING IN SHANGHAI

Hailing from Ajroi village in Sasni, Uttar Pradesh, Sumit started training in wrestling at the age of 12 and made his first trip to Thailand, searching for a job.

The other Indian in the competition, Rana Rudra Pratap Singh, will be in action on Sunday in the bantamweight division in episode four against Chang Ho Lee of South Korea.

Sumit Kumar vs Seung Guk Choi scorecard.

Sumit Kumar vs Seung Guk Choi scorecard.

