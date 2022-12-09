More Sports

Russian athletes could compete in Asian events, IOC says

The Olympic Summit, a conference hosted by the IOC, agreed on Friday that it will explore an initiative from the Olympic Council of Asia to allow Russia and Belarus to compete there.

AP
LAUSANNE 09 December, 2022 20:25 IST
LAUSANNE 09 December, 2022 20:25 IST
The move comes ahead of a packed calendar of qualifying events for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The move comes ahead of a packed calendar of qualifying events for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Olympic Summit, a conference hosted by the IOC, agreed on Friday that it will explore an initiative from the Olympic Council of Asia to allow Russia and Belarus to compete there.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it will examine a proposal for athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to resume competing in international sports events in Asia.

The move comes ahead of a packed calendar of qualifying events for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The IOC recommended on February 28 — four days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began — that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be excluded from competition, citing concerns over safety and the integrity of competitions. Most Olympic sports followed its lead and imposed bans.

The Olympic Summit, a conference hosted by the IOC, agreed on Friday that it will “lead the further exploration” of an initiative from the Olympic Council of Asia to allow Russia and Belarus to compete there, according to a statement on the IOC website.

“The OCA offered to facilitate the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in competitions in Asia under its authority, while respecting the sanctions in place,” the statement said.

The IOC draws a distinction between what it calls “sanctions” such as preventing Russia from hosting sports events and displaying national symbols in competitions, and the “protective measures” of excluding Russian athletes.

Ukraine has objected to the decision to invite Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov to the conference. No representatives of Ukraine were on an attendance list published by the IOC.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us