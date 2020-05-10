More Sports More Sports Coronavirus: Spann reacts to fighting without fans at UFC 249 Ryan Spann won by split decision in Jacksonville, Florida, where fans were kept away due to the COVID-19 crisis. Sacha Pisani 10 May, 2020 11:53 IST Ryan Spann after his bout at UFC 249. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 10 May, 2020 11:53 IST Ryan Spann said it was "not weird at all" fighting without fans after his victory at UFC 249 amid the coronavirus pandemic.The UFC made its long-awaited return on Saturday – fans kept away in Jacksonville, Florida due to the COVID-19 crisis.Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje headlined the event with their interim title clash – which was initially scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn – but Spann had the first taste of the behind-closed-doors spectacle at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Spann beat Sam Alvey by split decision before being interviewed by commentator Joe Rogan, despite UFC executive vice-president of operations and production Craig Borsari telling ESPN during the week that no post-fight interviews would take place inside the octagon."It's not weird at all," Spann said when asked about fighting in the absence of spectators."I've been on 'The Contender [Series]' twice, so I'm good. I don't like people - I do like people. I don't like 'em a little bit. But it's fine. It was nothing; like I said, I've been on 'The Contender' twice, so I'm ready for this." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.