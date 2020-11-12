SAI releases more than Rs 5.78 crore as 'Out of Pocket Allowance' for 2,783 Khelo India athletes

The Sports Authority of India, on Thursday, released a total of Rs 5 crore, 78 lakhs and 50 thousand rupees as an Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for a total of 2,783 Khelo India athletes for the month of October and November.

The OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on his or her training, fooding, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy.

It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.

The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme.

Athletes from 35 states and union territories have been given the OPA in 24 sporting disciplines.

Meanwhile, a total of Rs 45 lakh 40 thousand for the month of October and November has been given to 227 rural athletes as a part of the 'Khelo India Scholarship' for the promotion of indigenous sports.