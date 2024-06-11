MagazineBuy Print

Sangram Singh set to be first Indian male wrestler to join MMA

Former Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is set to become the first Indian male wrestler to join mixed martial arts.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 14:21 IST , Mumbai

PTI
Sangram Singh set to be first Indian male wrestler to join MMA.
Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sangram Singh set to be first Indian male wrestler to join MMA. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is set to become the first Indian male wrestler to join mixed martial arts.

Sangram will be the second Indian overall after Puja Tomar to compete as a MMA fighter for which he has requisite skills being a wrestler, stated a release on Tuesday.

“Wrestling has given me so much including the love from the people of my country and I hope that they will continue to do the same in my new endeavour,” Sangram said.

“MMA is the future, its growing popularity in the last few years speaks for itself. India has one of the highest viewerships for the sport and I hope that the fans of the sport can support me in the same manner,” he added.

The 38-year-old Sangram recently made his return to wrestling after six-year gap at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship, in which he defeated Pakistan’s Muhammad Saeed in a largely one-sided affair.

