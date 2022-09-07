September 7, Indian sports news wrap

GOLF

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who broke a string of poor performances in Denmark last week, will be hoping to get another solid result as he returns to BMW PGA Championship, where he cherished a top-10 finish last season.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, had finished ninth with an excellent weekend finish of 68-66, last year. He finished 68th in the rankings and so did not get to play the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

This time, however, Shubhankar is 34th in the DP World Tour Rankings, and will be looking to get into the Top-20 with a fair number of events still go to.

Wentworth is a venue he has liked and played well. He was T-17 in 2019 and T-48 in 2020 and ninth in 2021.

He made a good start to 2022 season, finishing T-2 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships, and then ended T-13 in Kenya and T-14 at the Dutch Open.

However, after the Dutch Open he hit a rough patch missing five cuts in a row. He broke that jinx last week in Denmark at Made in Himmerland, where he finished only T-52 but had good rounds of 68-70-71-69 at a low-scoring event.

What hurt him most were the double bogeys, one each in second and third rounds. While Sharma has been great in getting birdies, the double bogeys have hit him hard.

The field is extremely strong with Rory McIlroy, leading the way and he plays with defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick.

Jon Rahm, the outspoken Spaniard, while expressing his displeasure at the inclusion of Liv Series golfers in the event, is also looking to go one better than what he finished in 2019. He has been paired with Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton.

-PTI

TENNIS

AITA men’s tournament

Neeraj beats Maan Kesarwani

Neeraj Yashpaul beat Maan Kesarwani 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Verka Rs.100,000 AITA men’s ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

In the doubles semifinals, Parth Aggarwal and Ishaque Eqbal combined well to beat top seeds, the Sood twins, Chandril and Lakshit, 6-4, 6-4.

The Results Singles (quarterfinals): Ishaque Eqbal bt Dhananjay Singh 6-2, 6-0; Neeraj Yashpaul bt Maan Kesarwani 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Suraj Prabodh bt Sarthak Suden 6-3, 6-1; Dalwinder Singh bt Siddharth Arya 6-2, 7-5. Doubles (semifinals): Parth Aggarwal & Isshaque Eqbal bt Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood 6-4, 6-4; Dalwinder Singh & Suraj Prabodh bt Neeraj Yashpaul & Siddharth Arya 6-2, 3-6, [10-2].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Sahira Singh overcomes Riya Uboveja

Sahira Singh had to fight her way past Riya Uboveja 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Wednesday.

In the semifinals, third seed Sahira will challenge the top seed Kashish Bhatia. The other semifinal will be between Rachita Talwar who beat second seed Vanshika Choudhary, and Shimreen Ahamed.

Shimreen had it easy as Hitakamya Singh Narwal conceded after the first set owing to wrist pain.

The Results (quarterfinals): Singles: Kashish Bhatia bt Kavya Khirwar 6-1, 6-2; Sahira Singh bt Riya Uboveja 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; Shimreen Ahamed bt Hitakamya Singh Narwal 6-0 (conceded); Rachita Talwar bt Vanshika Choudhary 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Kashish Bhatia & Riya Uboveja bt Bhumika Rohilla & Ananya Dhankhar 6-1, 6-1; Radhika Yadav & Kavya Khirwar bt Shireen Ahamed & Shimreen Ahamed 6-4, 3-6, [10-3]; Sharanya Shetty & Shilpi Swarupa Das w.o. Anoushka Sharma & Kanupriya Rajawat; Divya Bhardwaj & Shefali Arora bt Abhilasha Bista & Tanushri Pandey 7-6(3), 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Madhussudan wins AITA wheelchair tournament

H Madhussudan beat fifth seed Sathashivam Kannupayam 6-3, 6-1 in the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA wheelchair tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

The women’s event will start on Thursday.

The Results: Men (pre-quarterfinals): D Mariappan bt K Keshavan 6-0, 6-1; James Alexander bt Tejpal Yadav 6-2, 6-2; K Karthik bt Panduranga Swamy 6-1, 6-0; Indrajeet Pandey bt Ani Almeidia 6-4, 6-0; S Sureshkumar bt Tej Bhan Vashisht 6-0 6-0; S Balachandar bt DN Hanumanthappa 6-2, 6-2; H Madhusudan bt Sathashivam Kannupayam 6-3, 6-1; V Shekar bt Abdul Gafar 6-0, 6-1.

Yuki and Saketh in quarterfinals

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Jason Taylor and Brandon Walkin 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the doubles quarterfinals of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in France.

In the Challenger in Thailand, Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 7-6(2), 6-1 by Arthur Cazaux of France, in the pre-quarterfinals.

The Results € 45,730 Challenger, Cassis, France Doubles (pre-quarterfinals) Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Jason Taylor & Brandon Walkin (Aus) 7-6(4), 6-2. $37,520 Challenger, Nonthaburi, Thailand Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Arthur Cazaux (Fra) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6(2), 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) bt Adil Kalyanpur & Sidharth Rawat 5-7, 6-3, [10-5]. $25,000 ITF men, Sintra, Portugal Singles (first round): Sasikumar Mukund bt Miguel Gomes (Por) 6-1, 6-1. $25,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt Singles (first round): Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Karim Iibrahim (Egy) 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Bharath Kumaran bt Mohamed Ali Abibsii (Alg) 7-5, 6-2; Karan Singh bt Nikolay Nnedelchev (Bul 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Yash Chaurasia bt Youssef Labbene (Tun) 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rishab Agarwal & Karunuday Singh bt Yassh Chaurasia & Tushar Sharma 6-3, 7-5. $15,000 ITF men, Madrid, Spain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alberto Romero de Avila Senise (Esp) & Digvijay Pratap Ssingh bt David Jorda Sanchis & Alvaro Lopez San Martin (Esp) 3-6, 6-4, [10-7]. $25,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt Singles (first round): Ayla Aksu (Tur) bt Sravya Shivani 6-0, 6-0. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Vittoria Modesti (Ita) & Doga Turkmen (Tur) bt Hala Fouad (Egy) & Sravya Shivani 6-4, 7-5. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Dong Na (Chn) & Jennifer Luikham bt Emilia Durska (Pol) & Annika Kannan 6-2, 6-1; Nagomi Higashitani (Jpn) & Teja Tirunelveli (US) bt Angelina Graovac (Aus) & Smriti Bhasin 6-0, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Cancun, Mexico Singles (first round): Ava Markham (US) bt Prathyusha Rachapudi 6-0, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan