Shooting World Cup: Akhil Sheoran wins bronze as India tops medal tally

Akhil shot the second-best qualification score of 589 before placing behind Jiri Privratsky and Romain Aufrere. He beat qualification topper Oleh Tsarkov (590) of Ukraine for the bronze.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 21:04 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Akhil Sheoran beat qualification topper Oleh Tsarkov (590) of Ukraine for the bronze.
FILE PHOTO: Akhil Sheoran beat qualification topper Oleh Tsarkov (590) of Ukraine for the bronze. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
FILE PHOTO: Akhil Sheoran beat qualification topper Oleh Tsarkov (590) of Ukraine for the bronze. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Akhil Sheoran won the bronze medal in the rifle 3-position event as India topped the medals table in the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Akhil shot the second-best qualification score of 589 before placing behind Jiri Privratsky and Romain Aufrere. He beat qualification topper Oleh Tsarkov (590) of Ukraine for the bronze.

India topped the medals table with two gold, three silver and a bronze. Britain was second with two gold and a silver, while Germany followed with two gold and three bronze. Korea also won two gold medals.

Olympian Anjum Moudgil shot 587 and missed the chance to make the women’s final of the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, on the basis of lesser number of inner 10s.

Anjum had 26x for her 587, while Anna Janssen of Germany and Jenny Stene of Norway made the final with 33x and 32x for the same score.

In mixed skeet, the team of Ganemat Sekhon and Munek Battula shot 139 and finished eighth.

The results:
50m rifle 3-position:
Men: 1. Jiri Privratsky (Cze) 462.9 (588); 2. Romain Aufrere (Fra) 460.5 (588); 3. Akhil Sheoran 451.8 (589); 17. Deepak Kumar 585; 27. Niraj Kumar 582.
Women: 1. Seonaid McIntosh (GBR) 469.3 (589); 2. Chiara Leone (Sui) 464.5 (587); 3. Emely Jaeggi (Sui) 453.2 (589); 10. Anjum Moudgil 587; 21. Shriyanka Sadangi 584; 43. Priya Singh 580; RPO: Ayushi Podder 587.
Mixed skeet: 1. Qatar (Reem Al Sharshani, Rashid Al-Athba) 38 (144); 2. France (Lucie Anastassiou, Eric Delaunay) 36 (148); 3. Mexico (Gabriela Rodriguez, Luis Oliveros) 39 (141); 4. USA (Caitlin Connor, Christian Elliott) 32 (143); 8. India-2 (Ganemat Sekhon, Munek Battula) 139; 11. India (Raiza Dhillon, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka) 138.

