Shooting World Cup: Akhil Sheoran wins bronze as India tops medal tally

Akhil Sheoran won the bronze medal in the rifle 3-position event as India topped the medals table in the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Akhil shot the second-best qualification score of 589 before placing behind Jiri Privratsky and Romain Aufrere. He beat qualification topper Oleh Tsarkov (590) of Ukraine for the bronze.

India topped the medals table with two gold, three silver and a bronze. Britain was second with two gold and a silver, while Germany followed with two gold and three bronze. Korea also won two gold medals.

Olympian Anjum Moudgil shot 587 and missed the chance to make the women’s final of the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, on the basis of lesser number of inner 10s.

Anjum had 26x for her 587, while Anna Janssen of Germany and Jenny Stene of Norway made the final with 33x and 32x for the same score.

In mixed skeet, the team of Ganemat Sekhon and Munek Battula shot 139 and finished eighth.