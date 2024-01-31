MagazineBuy Print

Argentina team bus on the streets of Kolkata: Is a football fiesta brewing?

The official Instagram page of Argentine Football Association’s India shared the video in collaboration with the official accounts of the Argentinian National Football Team.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 10:52 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina team bus on the streets of Kolkata.
Argentina team bus on the streets of Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Argentina team bus on the streets of Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The iconic streets of Kolkata were recently abuzz with the unexpected sight of the Argentina national team’s bus cruising through the city. With pictures of World Cup winners - Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Enzo Fernandez - on the side of the vehicle, this appearance has sparked intense speculation and excitement among football fans in India.

Could this be a hint of a future visit by the World Champions, led by the enigmatic Messi?

The official Instagram page of Argentine Football Association’s India shared a video post in collaboration with the official accounts of the Argentinian National Football Team - Seleccion Argentina in which the bus is seen around iconic landmarks of Kolkata.

While the official reason for the bus’s presence remains undisclosed, it may coincide with a significant development: the signing of ITC Limited, a leading Indian conglomerate, as the Argentine Football Association’s (AFA) regional sponsor.

ALSO READ | Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at the iconic rivalry, stats, records ahead of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Cup match

This alliance opens exciting possibilities for Indian fans. Such initiatives could significantly fuel the Indian football frenzy and potentially pave the way for a much-anticipated visit by the Argentina team.

The bus’s journey through Kolkata might just be a symbolic gesture celebrating the new partnership, it has undeniably ignited hope and anticipation. The passionate Indian fanbase would undoubtedly welcome the opportunity to witness their football idols live, creating an electrifying atmosphere in the City of Joy.

More to follow.....

