Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at the iconic rivalry, stats, records ahead of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Cup match

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Here is a look at the stats, records, honours and head-to-head results between Messi and Ronaldo over the years.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 07:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set for another duel when Inter Miami takes on Al Nassr in the Riyadh Cup on February 1 
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set for another duel when Inter Miami takes on Al Nassr in the Riyadh Cup on February 1  | Photo Credit: REUTERS/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set for another duel when Inter Miami takes on Al Nassr in the Riyadh Cup on February 1  | Photo Credit: REUTERS/ Getty Images

The generation-defining rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is set for another duel when Inter Miami takes on Al Nassr in the Riyadh Cup on February 1 as part of its preseason tour.

The two stars last faced each other when Paris Saint-Germain faced the Riyadh All-Star XI in January 2023.

Ronaldo though is a doubtful starter considering he is currently sidelined due to an injury which forced Al Nassr to postpone its proposed preseason tour to China.

Here is a look at the stats, records, honours and head-to-head results between Messi and Ronaldo over the years:

Messi vs Ronaldo competition stats
La Liga
Matches: 18
Messi wins: 10
Ronaldo wins: 4
Drawn matches: 4
UEFA Champions League
Matches: 6
Messi wins: 2
Ronaldo wins: 2
Draws: 2
Copa del Rey
Matches: 5
Ronaldo wins: 2
Messi wins: 1
Draws: 2
Supercopa de Espana
Matches: 5
Ronaldo wins: 2
Messi wins: 2
Draws: 1
Friendlies
Matches: 3
Messi wins: 2
Draws: 1
All competitions : Messi 17W - 9D - 11 L vs Ronaldo
Messi vs Ronaldo: Goals in head-to-head encounters
La Liga: Messi 12 goals, Ronaldo 9
Champions League: Messi 3, Ronaldo 2
Copa del Rey: Ronaldo 5 goals, Messi 0
Spanish Super Cup: Messi 6 goals, Ronaldo 4
Friendlies: Ronaldo 3 goals, Messi 2
All competitions: Messi and Ronaldo - 23 goals
Lionel Messi: Club Statistics
Barcelona: 778 games, 672 goals, 303 assists
Paris Saint-Germain: 75 games, 32 goals, 35 assists
Inter Miami: 14 games, 11 goals, 5 assists
Total: 867 games, 715 goals, 343 assists
Cristiano Ronaldo: Club Statistics
Sporting Lisbon: 31 games, 5 goals, 6 assists
Manchester United: 346 games, 145 goals, 64 assists
Real Madrid: 438 games, 450 goals, 131 assists
Juventus: 134 games, 101 goals, 22 assists
Al-Nassr: 41 games, 34 goals, 12 assists
Total: 990 games, 735 goals, 235 assists
Lionel Messi: Team honours
Leagues: 12 (10 La Liga, 2 Ligue 1)
UEFA Champions League: 4
Domestic cups: 7 Copa del Rey, 1 Trophee des Champions, 7 Supercopa de Espana
International cups: 1 League Cup, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Leagues Cup
Argentina: 2022 World Cup, 2021 Copa America
Argentina U23: Olympic gold
Cristiano Ronaldo: Team honours
Leagues: 7 (3 Premier League, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A)
UEFA Champions League: 5 (4 with Real Madrid, 1 Man United)
Club World Cups: 4 (3 with Real Madrid, 1 with Man United)
Domestic cups: Nine — 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 2 Copas del Rey, 2 Supercopa de Espana, 1 Coppa Italia, 1 Arab Club Champions Cup
International cups: 2- UEFA Super Cups
Portugal: EURO 2016, UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Cristiano Ronaldo: Individual honours
Ballon d’Or
2 FIFA The Best Men’s Player
4 European Golden Shoes 4 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards
1 La Liga Best Player award 2 Premier League Player of the Season awards
2 Serie A Footballer of the Year awards
Lionel Messi: Individual honours
8 Ballon d’Or
2 FIFA The Best Men’s Player
6 European Golden Shoes
2 World Cup Golden Balls
3 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards
6 La Liga Best Player awards
Messi vs Ronaldo: National team stats
Ronaldo (Portugal): 205 caps, 128 goals, 46 assists
Messi (Argentina): 180 caps, 106 goals, 56 assists

