Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at the iconic rivalry, stats, records ahead of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Cup match

The generation-defining rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is set for another duel when Inter Miami takes on Al Nassr in the Riyadh Cup on February 1 as part of its preseason tour.

The two stars last faced each other when Paris Saint-Germain faced the Riyadh All-Star XI in January 2023.

Ronaldo though is a doubtful starter considering he is currently sidelined due to an injury which forced Al Nassr to postpone its proposed preseason tour to China.

Here is a look at the stats, records, honours and head-to-head results between Messi and Ronaldo over the years:

Messi vs Ronaldo competition stats La Liga Matches: 18 Messi wins: 10 Ronaldo wins: 4 Drawn matches: 4 UEFA Champions League Matches: 6 Messi wins: 2 Ronaldo wins: 2 Draws: 2 Copa del Rey Matches: 5 Ronaldo wins: 2 Messi wins: 1 Draws: 2 Supercopa de Espana Matches: 5 Ronaldo wins: 2 Messi wins: 2 Draws: 1 Friendlies Matches: 3 Messi wins: 2 Draws: 1 All competitions : Messi 17W - 9D - 11 L vs Ronaldo

Messi vs Ronaldo: Goals in head-to-head encounters La Liga: Messi 12 goals, Ronaldo 9 Champions League: Messi 3, Ronaldo 2 Copa del Rey: Ronaldo 5 goals, Messi 0 Spanish Super Cup: Messi 6 goals, Ronaldo 4 Friendlies: Ronaldo 3 goals, Messi 2 All competitions: Messi and Ronaldo - 23 goals

Lionel Messi: Club Statistics Barcelona: 778 games, 672 goals, 303 assists Paris Saint-Germain: 75 games, 32 goals, 35 assists Inter Miami: 14 games, 11 goals, 5 assists Total: 867 games, 715 goals, 343 assists Cristiano Ronaldo: Club Statistics Sporting Lisbon: 31 games, 5 goals, 6 assists Manchester United: 346 games, 145 goals, 64 assists Real Madrid: 438 games, 450 goals, 131 assists Juventus: 134 games, 101 goals, 22 assists Al-Nassr: 41 games, 34 goals, 12 assists Total: 990 games, 735 goals, 235 assists

Lionel Messi: Team honours Leagues: 12 (10 La Liga, 2 Ligue 1) UEFA Champions League: 4 Domestic cups: 7 Copa del Rey, 1 Trophee des Champions, 7 Supercopa de Espana International cups: 1 League Cup, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Leagues Cup Argentina: 2022 World Cup, 2021 Copa America Argentina U23: Olympic gold Cristiano Ronaldo: Team honours Leagues: 7 (3 Premier League, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A) UEFA Champions League: 5 (4 with Real Madrid, 1 Man United) Club World Cups: 4 (3 with Real Madrid, 1 with Man United) Domestic cups: Nine — 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 2 Copas del Rey, 2 Supercopa de Espana, 1 Coppa Italia, 1 Arab Club Champions Cup International cups: 2- UEFA Super Cups Portugal: EURO 2016, UEFA Nations League 2018-19

Cristiano Ronaldo: Individual honours 5 Ballon d’Or 2 FIFA The Best Men’s Player 4 European Golden Shoes 4 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards 1 La Liga Best Player award 2 Premier League Player of the Season awards 2 Serie A Footballer of the Year awards Lionel Messi: Individual honours 8 Ballon d’Or 2 FIFA The Best Men’s Player 6 European Golden Shoes 2 World Cup Golden Balls 3 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards 6 La Liga Best Player awards