Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at the iconic rivalry, stats, records ahead of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Cup match

The generation-defining rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is set for another duel when Inter Miami takes on Al Nassr in the Riyadh Cup on February 1 as part of its preseason tour.
The two stars last faced each other when Paris Saint-Germain faced the Riyadh All-Star XI in January 2023.
Ronaldo though is a doubtful starter considering he is currently sidelined due to an injury which forced Al Nassr to postpone its proposed preseason tour to China.
Here is a look at the stats, records, honours and head-to-head results between Messi and Ronaldo over the years:
Messi vs Ronaldo competition stats
La Liga
UEFA Champions League
Copa del Rey
Supercopa de Espana
Friendlies
All competitions : Messi 17W - 9D - 11 L vs Ronaldo
Messi vs Ronaldo: Goals in head-to-head encounters
All competitions: Messi and Ronaldo - 23 goals
Lionel Messi: Club Statistics
Total: 867 games, 715 goals, 343 assists
Cristiano Ronaldo: Club Statistics
Total: 990 games, 735 goals, 235 assists
Lionel Messi: Team honours
Cristiano Ronaldo: Team honours
Cristiano Ronaldo: Individual honours
Lionel Messi: Individual honours
Messi vs Ronaldo: National team stats
