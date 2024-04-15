Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna breaks discus throw world record that stood since 1986

Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania broke a world record in the discus throw that had stood since 1986 on Sunday at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition.

Alekna’s throw of 74.35m eclipsed the mark of 74.08m set by Germany’s Jurgen Schult on June 6, 1986. Alekna’s throw was originally measured at 74.41m but later revised, according to World Athletics. The record is subject to ratification.

WORLD RECORD 👀



🇱🇹's Mykolas Alekna breaks the oldest men's world record* as he produces a monster discus throw of 74.35m in Ramona.



Jürgen Schult's record stood for almost 38 years 🤯



*subject to the usual ratification procedures pic.twitter.com/ZtHqgRNtOU — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) April 14, 2024

The 21-year-old Alekna, a junior at the University of California, is a two-time medal winner at the world outdoor championships. He captured a silver medal at the 2022 worlds in Oregon and bronze last summer in Hungary.

His big throw bumped his father, Virgilijus, to third on the career list. Virgilijus Alekna had a toss of 73.88m in 2000.

Mykolas Alekna’s big day comes a day after Cuba’s Yaimé Perez recorded the longest women’s discus throw since 1989 at 73.09m.