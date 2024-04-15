MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna breaks discus throw world record that stood since 1986

Alekna’s throw of 74.35m eclipsed the mark of 74.08m set by Germany’s Jurgen Schult on June 6, 1986.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 10:54 IST , RAMONA, OKLAHOMA - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna.
FILE PHOTO: Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna. | Photo Credit: AP

Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania broke a world record in the discus throw that had stood since 1986 on Sunday at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition.

Alekna’s throw of 74.35m eclipsed the mark of 74.08m set by Germany’s Jurgen Schult on June 6, 1986. Alekna’s throw was originally measured at 74.41m but later revised, according to World Athletics. The record is subject to ratification.

The 21-year-old Alekna, a junior at the University of California, is a two-time medal winner at the world outdoor championships. He captured a silver medal at the 2022 worlds in Oregon and bronze last summer in Hungary.

His big throw bumped his father, Virgilijus, to third on the career list. Virgilijus Alekna had a toss of 73.88m in 2000.

Mykolas Alekna’s big day comes a day after Cuba’s Yaimé Perez recorded the longest women’s discus throw since 1989 at 73.09m.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mykolas Alekna

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna breaks discus throw world record that stood since 1986
    AP
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Title-chasing Inter held to 2-2 draw by lowly Cagliari
    Reuters
  3. RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gritty Humpy staves off Lagno; Tan beats Vaishali to regain sole lead
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 9: Valiant Vidit nails Nakamura; Draw with Praggnanandhaa keeps Gukesh in joint lead
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna breaks discus throw world record that stood since 1986
    AP
  2. Asian Games gold medallist tests positive for doping
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. World’s second-fastest 10K woman to make Bengaluru debut
    PTI
  4. Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban
    Reuters
  5. Athletics: Kenya’s Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna breaks discus throw world record that stood since 1986
    AP
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Title-chasing Inter held to 2-2 draw by lowly Cagliari
    Reuters
  3. RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gritty Humpy staves off Lagno; Tan beats Vaishali to regain sole lead
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 9: Valiant Vidit nails Nakamura; Draw with Praggnanandhaa keeps Gukesh in joint lead
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment