The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday confirmed Singapore as the host to conduct its first ever E-sports week in 2023.

The IOC revealed that the four-day event will take place between June 22 and June 25.

The event will be conducted as a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Committee.

Speaking about the announcement, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The first Olympic Esports Week marks an important milestone in our ambition to support the growth of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement.”

Details, including how to be part of the first Olympic Esports Week and Olympic Esports Series, will be revealed in early 2023.