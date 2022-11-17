More Sports

Singapore to host inaugural Olympic Esports Week in 2023

The International Olympic Committee revealed that the four-day event will take place between June 22 and June 25.

Team Sportstar
17 November, 2022 14:51 IST
17 November, 2022 14:51 IST
The event will be conducted as a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Committee. (Representative Image)

The event will be conducted as a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Committee. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The International Olympic Committee revealed that the four-day event will take place between June 22 and June 25.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday confirmed Singapore as the host to conduct its first ever E-sports week in 2023.

The IOC revealed that the four-day event will take place between June 22 and June 25.

The event will be conducted as a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Committee.

Speaking about the announcement, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The first Olympic Esports Week marks an important milestone in our ambition to support the growth of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement.”

Details, including how to be part of the first Olympic Esports Week and Olympic Esports Series, will be revealed in early 2023.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us