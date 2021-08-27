Spanish Vuelta: Senechal wins Vuelta 13th stage, Eiking keeps overall lead

Florian Senechal outduelled Matteo Trentin to win the 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, with Odd Christian Eiking keeping the overall lead.

Senechal, a French rider for Deceuninck-Quick Step, beat Trentin in the final sprint of the 203-kilometer (126-mile) flat stage from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena in southwestern Spain.

The top five riders in the general classification finished together 11 seconds back, with Eiking keeping his gap of nearly one minute over Guillaume Martin.

Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic stayed third overall, almost two minutes off the lead.

Eiking, a Norwegian rider for Intermarche-Wanty, had taken the leader's red jersey from Roglic in the 10th stage.

Riders on Saturday will face two difficult climbs in the 165.7-kilometer (103-mile) 14th stage in western Spain.