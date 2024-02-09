MagazineBuy Print

Sports Ministry approves three judokas and shooter Elavenil Valarivan’s participation in multiple events

The Sports Ministry on Friday approved judokas Himanshi Tokas, Shraddha Chopade and Asmita Dey’s proposals to participate in multiple competitions.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 13:27 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Elavenil Valarivan in action.
Elavenil Valarivan in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Elavenil Valarivan in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Sports Ministry on Friday approved judokas Himanshi Tokas, Shraddha Chopade and Asmita Dey's proposals to participate in multiple competitions.

Junior Asian Championship gold medallist Himanshi and Junior Oceania Championship gold medallist Shraddha will be heading to Paris for France Grand Slam, Baku for Azerbaijan Grand Slam, Tashkent for Uzbekistan Grand Slam and Linz for Austria Grand Prix.

Junior Asian Cup champion Asmita Dey will join them in Paris for the France Grand Slam.

The ministry, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will cover their airfare, boarding/lodging, insurance and local transportation costs for all these competitions and training periods.

The Mission Olympic Cell also approved shooter Elavenil Valarivan’s request to participate in the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Spain under Ranking Point Only (RPO) category.

