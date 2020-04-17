Sportstar Archives: Karnam Malleswari - India’s saving grace in Sydney

KARNAM MALLESWARI returned to a heroine's welcome from the Olympic Games in Sydney. She had saved the blushes for the entire sporting fraternity of India with her bronze medal, by totalling 240 kg in the 69 kg section in weightlifting. The bronze was as good as the gold, not just because the difference was only 2.5 kg against the eventual winner. The 25-year-old Malleswari had to prove to herself and to the world that the champion fighter in her had not withered with time.

She handled all the media attention with aplomb and maintained a gracious attitude at her hour of glory, not saying things which would offend people including those who might have offended her in the past.

In their humble home in Faridabad, Malleswari's family received everyone with warmth and sweets. The Sportstar caught up with her in Faridabad.

Is it a big relief to win the Olympic medal?

Actually I am not relieved because I missed 1 gold. It was bad luck but people have kept faith in me and I am inspired to do much better in the competitions ahead.

Did all the pressure and the criticism in some quarters before the competition help you to be determined to prove them wrong?

Honestly, I was not affected by what people said about me. I know what I should do, and what I should not. I have to participate in the competition, go on to the stage and lift the weight. People keep talking, whether it is good or bad. I don't pay attention to them.

You were quite cool during the training in Patiala, though there was a lot of discussion as to which two lifters would get the nod. Did such an attitude help you conserve your mental energy for the competition?

I believe in God and hard work. I have faith in this philosophy. My job is to get trained. I don't listen too much to what other people have to say.

India’s Karnam Malleswari on the podium in Sydney with Hungary’s Erzsebet Markus (gold medallist) and China’s Weining Lin (silver). - AP

Olympics is something special. Do you feel it is your ultimate achievement to have won a medal on such a stage?

These are The Games. There is a big difference between the Olympic Games and other championships. When I won the medal at the Olympics. there were so many announcements about cash awards. The Haryana Chief Minister has announced Rs. 25 lakhs, a house, and land for opening a weightlifting academy. The Andhra Pradesh Government has offered Rs. 10 lakhs, a house and land for opening an academy. The Maharashtra Government has announced Rs. 2 5 lakhs (revised to Rs. 51 lakhs) and there may be many such awards. When I became a world champion; not once but twice before, there was no such response. Olympics is the ultimate sporting event, and the whole world watches it. There is no doubt about Olympics being the best.

If you had gone for 132.5 kg with your last lift, you would have got the silver on bodyweight, and if you had opted for 135 kg you could have even got the gold. Why did you try your practice-best of 137.5 kg?

I went for gold. I had done 137.5 kg in training. I would have done it in competition also, but it was my misfortune that I couldn't do it. You might have watched it on TV, the lift failed because of a small mistake. You need luck too. After assuring myself of a medal, as there were only two competitors left to lift after me, I went for the gold.

You must have been a little disappointed to miss the gold after having come close to it.

Not just a little. I felt very bad. In a sportsperson's life these things keep happening. Well, I couldn't do it in this competition, may be I will do it in the next.

You were bitter after your triumph, pointing at the criticism from some quarters. Don't you agree that there was some positive observation also about your ability to land a medal?

It was not small criticism, and it was affecting not just me, but the whole family. I was accused of being addicted to drinking beer. My in-laws, my father and my husband were told that such a thing had been written about me. "Is it true?" they all asked me. One can imagine what an impact such an accusation would have on the family. If they had just written about me, and if it had involved only me, it wouldn't have been such a problem. Other people had also written about me in newspapers, but what was written in the magazine had an impact on the whole family. It spoilt my image also.

After so many years in lifting, what do you feel about the role of the media in your career?

Look, the media has the right to write about us. If the performance is good, write good, and if it is not so, do criticise. But the media has no right to spoil the reputation of an individual and in the process, that of his or her family. I felt angry and rang up that correspondent to tell her, "You interviewed me for two hours, but you haven't written one word of what I had said." I asked her who had given her this information. She said somebody had told her and she would keep the name a secret. I felt angry and told her, "You have given me bad publicity, spoilt my image, and upset my family members. And you refuse to divulge the name." She also refused to meet me. I felt very bad about it all, and we are planning to sue them.

A proud family of Karnam Malleswari beaming with joy after receiving the Olympic medallist at the Hyderabad airport. (From right) Her father K. Manohar, mother Shyamala, sister Krishnaveni, husband Rajesh Tyagi and her coach L. Tarnenko. - A. ROY CHOWDHURY

How was the reaction of the people after you won the medal?

I was very happy, and everybody in the Indian team was happy Randhir Singh, Suresh Kalmadi, the Sports Minister, Mr. Shahnawaz Hussain, some officials of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. A. S. V. Prasad, and a lot of people were there. They were all dancing with joy. Then, there was the presentation ceremony and the press conference. We came back to the Village and everyone was waiting for us. It was around midnight or so. When my competition ended it was around 10 p.m. They offered me sweets and signed congratulations on a balloon. Everybody was happy that we had won a medal. I was happy to see so many people being happy because of me.

It must have been quite thrilling to get your husband flown to Sydney.

I want to thank the Indian Government, the Sports Minister, Randhir Singh and Suresh Kalmadi for the gesture. I had told them that it would be nice if my husband joined me in Sydney. They phoned him at once. Mr. A. K. Mattoo, the Chef de Mission and the president of the Indian Boxing Federation, is a very nice person. He talked to the IOA. his secretary, and to a lot of people, on his mobile phone. My husband's passport and visa were got ready in one day and it was ensured that he reached there in record time. I can never forget that they did all this in one day after my request. I felt very happy.

How did you spend your time at the Games after your victory?

Olympics is a huge meet. The top sportspersons of the world come there, and you get to see them. I also saw and learnt a few things. I felt happy too, and enjoyed a lot in that atmosphere. Wherever I went the Indians were happy. We went to the houses of some of the Indians there. They were all very happy and treated us well.

Karnam Malleswari receives the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the nation's highest honour for sportspersons from President of India Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma in New Delhi on August 29, 1996. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

I didn't get time to see the other games. I was interviewed by the media from the U.S. and Canada also. I had appointment with one of them everyday. I was busy with this throughout. So I didn't get time to see the other events of the Games.

Did you feel bad about other Indians not being able to perform as you did?

I felt bad when our hockey team didn't qualify for the semifinals. What happened in boxing made me sad, as Gurcharan Singh was so close to the medal. I felt sorry for him.

When you started, did you believe that you would reach this far?

When I came into weightlifting, I didn't think about anything. Slowly I kept working my way up, watching international events. I kept gaining in confidence. I had never aimed to become a world class lifter, and I never thought that I could become one. Even now I don't think I am a world class lifter. There are many lifters who are better than me. So I don't feel that I have become a big lifter. I never think that I should get a gold or silver medal in a competition. My aim is always to improve on my performance. If I have totalled 240 kg in this competition, I aim for 245 in the next. I always try to give my best, whatever be the result.

For two years you were stuck at 230 kg. Now you have hit 240. Was it because you gave everything for the Olympics?

In the Asian Games in Bangkok I did 230, and so it was in the world championship too. My bodyweight increased for the Olympics, and so the result also improved.

Who are the people you think have been responsible for your brilliant career?

The first are the Hindujas. When I didn't have a job, they adopted me and gave me scholarship. I had nothing to worry, and just had to focus on my training. It started in 1991, and went on up to 1994, till I became a world champion. Then I joined the FCI, which has been supporting me from then on. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been helping me in training since 1990. I have been in the camp for 10 years. They have helped me, and the government has also been very supportive. My mother, father, my husband, and the family have all been behind my success. Of course, my well-wishers, who have brought me this far with their love, have also played a significant role.

We have been planning to win a medal in Olympics for a long time. Don't you think the people bungled up the whole thing before the Games?

Actually, I have never thought about such things. It was the federation's job, not ours. Even before I left for Sydney, a lot of people had asked me about this, but I told them it was not my job. My job is to lift weight. I don't pay any attention to the other aspects. I have told people earlier too that if the Indian Government felt that I was fit enough to go to the Olympics, it would send me. I was not doing this for myself. I was doing it for the country. If they had faith in me, they would send me. So, I never thought on those lines, about anyone spoiling the hard work of so many years.

Karnam Malleswari lifting to glory at the Sydney Olympics. - The Hindu Archives

Now that it is all over can we look at what has happened and judge whether things have been done properly?

Some things do happen, about which you feel very sad. If I have such a feeling in my heart, then I think about it, otherwise I don't.

Was there any tension about the selection for the Games, as two had to be picked from three?

No, there was no such thing. I didn't feel so. Even my husband told me that my job was to train, and the rest remained with God. The foreign coach Leonid Taranenko, himself an Olympics, World and European champion, had a clear assessment and said that you and Kunjarani Devi stood the best chance to win medals, and that Sanamacha Chanu was a bit raw and would be ready in a year.

When we hire foreign experts at enormous cost, is it not foolish to ignore their views?

I cannot say anything on this. Even if I say something now, there is nothing to gain from it. Whatever had to happen, has happened. It was a matter with the selection committee.

How do you view the case of Kunjarani. She worked hard all these years, but could not make it to the Olympics?

I feel very sad for her. She is a very senior lifter. No one knows what will happen between now and the next Olympics in Athens. I felt very sad that she couldn't go to Sydney. The gold went for 185 kg in the 48 kg category, a mere 2.5 kg better than Kunjarani's best, as the Bulgarian gold medallist, who lifted 190 kg, lost the medal after the doping test.

Indian women weightlifters Karnam Malleswari (left) and N. Kunjarani Devi, pose with the silver medals they won at the World Weightlifting championships at Istanbul in 1994. Malleswari won the medal in the 54kg section and Kunjarani won the medal in the 46kg event. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Like you, Kunjarani was bound to improve on her best, as she was equally determined. Didn't we leave a possible medal back home?

It was bad luck. Nothing is in our hands. It was destiny.

In your assessment, how important is experience on a stage like the Olympics?

Experience is important. What can you do without experience? Olympics is the biggest event, and you need all the experience that you can manage.

Were you nervous before your competition?

I was disturbed about that one report in the magazine. Otherwise, I was confident that I would do my best.

Do you think your medal will provide a fresh boost to weightlifting and sports in the country?

I have the belief that it will make some difference. It will provide a good path to the juniors who are coming up, to progress. Some sponsors will come forward. I hope so. Let us see what happens in the next few years.

What is the message for the rest of the Indian women? Do you think they will start believing in themselves after your achievement?

Be it men or women, if they want to achieve something, they have to be prepared to go through a lot of struggle. There will be ups and downs. What is life without pleasure and pain? If there is no challenge, there is no joy. Whatever it is, one should never be worried. You should have faith in hard work. It is my experience that if you work hard, you will get the reward for sure. Hence, have faith in yourself and work hard.

Karnam Malleswari of India, who won the bronze medal in the women's 69 kg division weightlifting event at the Sydney Olympics 2000, displays her medal for a photograph in front of the India Gate in New Delhi on October 7, 2000. - RAJEEV BHATT

How much pressure does one have to face as a woman in sports, with all the gossip, etc.

Women have to struggle more only when the family is not very supportive. I am very lucky in this regard. Till I got married, my mother and father were very supportive. Afterwards, my husband, my in-laws, they are very cooperative. When they phone me up, or I phone them, they don't share their problems with me. They always tell me that they are fine, and I should concentrate on my training. Everyday, my husband used to call me at 9.30 p.m. The calls used to come to the house of Kalpanath Debnath, the coach-cum-warden at the NIS centre in Patiala. My husband always used to ask me how much I had trained. With so much encouragement and interest from my people, there was no problem for me.

It must be quite tough to train through the year, for years together, and be away from the family.

It is very tough indeed. Many times you feel very unhappy. At times you even feel like crying. Sometimes you feel homesick and want to go to your people. But that is life. Only by controlling all these feelings can one achieve something.

Were there any shortcomings in the camp?

In the training camp in Patiala, I couldn't see any shortcomings. It was all very good. The staff was very cooperative. If you wanted anything, all that you had to do was to give the message to the officer incharge of the camp. We used to get it promptly. They had even given us air-conditioners. because it was hot in Patiala. We had special food, whatever we required. We could change the menu. They did everything possible from their side.

What makes Malleswari different from others? Do you think you have some special trait that others don't have?

Nothing of that sort. There have been some competitions where I too got nothing. I hope those who tried hard and came close this time will get something in the next Olympics.

There is a general criticism that a country of one billion people could manage only a bronze in the Olympics. What do you think is the reason?

It is so easy to speak against somebody. We should all sit together and see why it is happening this way. There is some shortcoming for sure. Try to rectify that. Why blame someone and say that it happens because of him? Think for yourself, then you can solve the problem. If everybody keeps pointing fingers at others, they will be busy blaming each other, and will not reach anywhere. The problem will not get solved then. I think we should all probe why it is happening like this.

Any suggestion to improve Indian sports?

In Indian sports, except for cricket there are no sponsors. In families, the parents don't like to put their children in sports. If at all some come to sports, they do so when they are 18 or 19. At that stage how much time do you have to improve? Look at other countries, by 18 or 19 they reach their best performance. Then they stay there at their best for the next 10 to 12 years. This is one thing. In villages, when people want to train for lifting there are no gyms. Where can they go? Some get all the facilities on the basis of their potential, but lose focus and lead a relaxed life once they get a job. I think it is not the right thing. This amounts to misusing the sport. If they don't have anything in mind to achieve, what is the point in trying to help them? If somebody else comes in his place, he may do something.

How do you spend your time?

During camps, we have three sessions for training. After shower in the evening, you eat and watch TV for half an hour or so before going to bed. You have to get up early for the next morning's training. I have a TV and a music system. When I come home for a week, the time just flies off. In the family, there are young and old people. The entire year's matter is there to talk. You keep discussing things, and have little time for going out for a film or anything. I haven't visited a theatre for a long time.

India's Karnam Malleswari displays the bronze medal that she won in the women's 69 kg division weightlifting event at the Sydney Olympics 2000 on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on October 4, 2000. - R.V. Moorthy

What is your aim now?

Many tournaments are coming up. I am also planning to set up weightlifting academies, one in Hyderabad and another in Haryana. If the governments offer help and if there are sponsors, I will try to have centres for village children. We will select children who have talent, bring them to the academy and give them the best training support. I have seen gyms around the world, and will try to have good academies.

On the competitive front, you have won everything, except an Asian Games gold. Will that be your target now?

I will definitely try. No competition is easy. Everything is tough. Every country has good lifters. Everybody is looking to improve. We will have to see what happens in the next two years. We can aim, but we can't say anything for sure.

You started in the 52 kg category and have reached the 69 kg section now. Do you agree that the criticism about you adding weight is valid?

If you start when you are 19 or 20, you have already reached the maximum growth. I started when I was 13. From 13 to 24. growth will be there for sure. Bodyweight will increase naturally A child doesn't remain a child all its life. It grows. This is what has happened with me.

It must be getting increasingly difficult to win, the higher you move up in weight categories?

Yes. Competition becomes tough as you increase in the weight category. If somebody starts in the 48 kg section, and the girl is in that category for two years, she has gained experience. When she moves up to the next weight category the performance will also be better. So, the higher you go, the tougher it gets.

Do you see enough talented lifters in the country who have the ability to follow in your steps?

There is a lot of talent in India. They all need help.

Now that women's weightlifting has become an Olympics event, how difficult is it going to be to win international medals?

If we keep training well and support our lifters, we can also remain in the race for international medals. It is not beyond us.

Do you believe that your sister Krishnakumari can reach some level in the international arena?

Krishnakumari has talent, and it is up to God to decide where to take her. She can do it.

You must have felt people not listening to you before. Do you feel you can have your say now?

Now, I reply only when people ask me. Otherwise, I keep quiet. I don't have any right to say things on my own. I am a weightlifter. I want to do something for weightlifting. Let us see how much help I get to achieve my goal, how much I am able to help the sport.

Are you satisfied with the way your life has gone so far?

I am very happy. I am grateful to God. for whatever He has given me in life. It has been great. God willing things will continue in the same fashion.

Looking at the reception at the airport, and all the attention you are getting from every quarter, do you get the feeling that all the sacrifices have been worth it?

A sportsperson's life is tough. A normal girl's life is different from that of a lifter. For 10 years, I had no time to get the love of my family people. No time even to see them. I kept working with full devotion. A lot of sacrifices had to be made. When I returned from Sydney, the reception I got from the people at the airport, and the people here, I felt I was getting the reward for all my sacrifices in the form of love of the people.

(The interview first appeared in the Sportstar issue dated October 21, 2000)