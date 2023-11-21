MagazineBuy Print

Stockholm on board for 2030 Winter Olympics bid

The city of Stockholm said on Tuesday it supported Sweden’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, with the capital region tipped to host some of the main events.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 16:57 IST , Stockholm - 1 MIN READ

Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: AP
Representative Image | Photo Credit: AP

The city of Stockholm said on Tuesday it supported Sweden’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, with the capital region tipped to host some of the main events.

“The city council is favourable to the initiative to organise the Olympic Games and Paralympics in 2030,” the city said in a statement.

The Swedish government announced earlier this month that it backed the Swedish Olympic Committee’s bid and said it was ready to begin the process of looking into state guarantees.

Under the bid proposal, events would be held in Stockholm as well as several other smaller Swedish towns including Falun, Are and Ostersund.

“By giving our municipal guarantee, our message is that this event can be carried out in a manner that is sustainable for the climate, economy and social aspects,” mayor Karin Wanngard said in the statement.

Sweden’s Olympic Committee (SOK) hailed the support.

“The sporting community stands united behind the bid. As we plan to use existing arenas and organiser experience, the conditions are better than ever before,” the interim head of the Swedish Sports Confederation, Anna Iwarsson, said in a SOK statement.

Stockholm hosted the Summer Games in 1912, but has never hosted a Winter Olympics despite numerous attempts over the years.

France and Switzerland have both announced bids for the 2030 Games. The International Olympic Committee is expected to make its decision in 2024.

