State government allows Sunil Gavaskar's trust to construct multi-sports facility

The Maharashtra State government has allowed the Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust to convert the reserved plot for an indoor academy in Bandra-Kurla complex into a full-fledged multi-facility sports complex, including a sports medicine facility.

Gavaskar, whose trust had been allotted the plot measuring 2,000 square metres more than three decades earlier, had requested the State government twice in two years to be allowed to expand the plot into a multi-sports facility.

According to a Government Regulation (GR) issued by the State Government on September 15, the SGCFT has been granted the requisite permission. “Besides the decision on November 29, 2002 to grant permission for health club, fitness centre, gymnasium, swimming pool, squash, residential complex and sports cafeteria, based on the request by SGCFT in a letter dated January 27, 2021, permission is also granted for badminton, table tennis and football facilities,” states the GR.

The GR has also allowed the trust to construct an auditorium to facilitate expert lectures for promising sportspersons who will train at the centre. “As a result, instead of indoor cricket stadium, permission is granted for the sports training centre to be known as ‘multi facilities sports centre with indoor and outdoor facilities’,” adds the GR.

The GR has asked SGCFT to complete the formalities with the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) in 30 days and has asked the legendary batsman’s trust to start the construction in one year thereafter and complete it in three years.

The GR confirms that 25 per cent of the proceeds generated through the facility will be deposited to the State government, as per the previous arrangement in 2007.