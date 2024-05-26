Tejas Shirse qualifies for 110m hurdles finals in IFAM Outdoor

Tejas Shirse secured pole position in the 110m huddles heat 2 of the IFAM Outdoor (WA Continental Tour Bronze) and has qualified for the finals in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday.

Shirse clocked 13.60 (-0.5m/s) in the event which placed him fifth overall.

The final will be held later in the evening.

The 21-year-old recently had broken the national record in men’s 110m hurdles during a World Athletics Continental Tour (Challenger level) meeting in Jyvaskyla, Finland where he clocked 13.41s to win the final, breaking the previous National Record of 13.48s set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017.