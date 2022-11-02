Serena, Hamilton among investors in Tiger-McIlroy tech golf venture

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Stephen Curry were among the global high-profile investors named on Wednesday as backers of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s technology golf venture to start in 2024.

Woods and McIlroy unveiled plans in August for their new company, TMRW Sports.

TGL will feature golf shots by top players at a virtual layout in a custom-made venue in 18-hole, two-hour made-for television matches. Six three-man teams will compete in a regular season and playoffs starting in January 2024.

“Over the past year we’ve assembled a team of investors who will help deliver on the TMRW Sports’ mission to positively impact how sports are experienced in the future,” said Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports co-founder and chief executive officer.

Sports and entertainment icons who have invested in TMRW Sports include Williams, who moved on from tennis after the US Open in September, and seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton.

Curry and fellow NBA stars Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum and Andre Iguodala were investors, as were NFL quarterback Josh Allen and soccer stars Gareth Bale and Alex Morgan.

International investors included Andy Murray, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani and Canadian ice hockey star Sidney Crosby.

Justin Timberlake was also named among TMRW Sports backers.

“We’ve been intentional about diversity of expertise, thought and backgrounds as we mobilized this strategic group,” McCarley said.

The golf venue will feature large screens for virtual tee shots and approaches and an on-site green area for chipping and putting.

McIlroy indicated that Woods, who turns 47 next month, planned to be among the players in the new league.

The tech-golf hybrid would do away with the walking issues that have been a major concern for Woods since suffering severe leg injuries in February 2021. He came back at this year’s Masters and also played the PGA Championship and British Open but struggled over 72 holes.

“Who knows where we’re going to see Tiger Woods play golf next, right?” McIlroy said. “We don’t know what his schedule is going to be. We don’t know how his body is going to be.

“But to be able to see him still showcase his skills on primetime, on TV, without really any wear and tear on his body, I think to be able to see Tiger hit golf shots and still sort of provide people with a glimpse of his genius, I think it’s a really good use of his time.”