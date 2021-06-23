Tokyo 2020 organisers ban alcoholic beverages at venues

With 30 days to go until the start of an Olympic Games dogged by the coronavirus pandemic and by controversy, Tokyo Olympics organisers decided on Wednesday against selling alcohol at venues.

Media reports that organisers were considering allowing alcohol consumption in Olympics venues provoked a public outcry earlier this week, with the hashtag "cancel the Olympic Games" garnering tens of thousands of tweets.

"Following experts' advice, the organising committee decided against selling and drinking alcohol drinks at the venues so as to prevent spread of infections," Tokyo Olympics president Seiko Hashimoto told reporters, adding that sponsor Asahi Breweries agreed with the decision to ban alcohol sales.

Alcohol sales have been restricted in and around Tokyo after health officials warned drinking would encourage close contact, loud speaking, and mingling in bars that could help spread the virus.