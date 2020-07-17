More Sports More Sports Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Olympic Games One of the biggest hurdles for organisers was securing the 42 venues needed for the Games as many had already been booked for 2021. Reuters TOKYO 17 July, 2020 18:10 IST The Tokyo Olympics was postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - AP Reuters TOKYO 17 July, 2020 18:10 IST Next year's Tokyo Olympics will follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.FULL SCHEDULEThe International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese government decided in March to postpone the Games until 2021 and organisers have been working to rearrange an event almost a decade in the making.READ | Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger - Japan adviser The new date for the opening ceremony at the newly-built National Stadium -- July 23, 2021 -- had already been announced but the full schedule was pending final approval until Friday when the Tokyo 2020 organising committee made a presentation to the IOC Session in Lausanne.The Games had been set to begin on July 24 this year.The new schedule means women's softball will kick off competition at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) in Fukushima on July 21, two days before the Games officially open, with all events taking place a day earlier than the 2020 schedule.The first medals of the Games will be awarded on 24 July in the women’s 10m air rifle shooting event. A total of 11 medal events will take place that day including in judo, the sport in which Japan normally wins their first medal of an Olympics.There have also been some minor changes to session times.The Games are set to be the biggest ever in terms of events, with a record 339 medals available, before the closing ceremony on Aug. 8.One of the biggest hurdles for organisers was securing the 42 venues needed for the Games as many had already been booked for 2021.However, Tokyo 2020 Executive Director of Operations Satoshi Yamashita said this week all venues had been secured verbally.The marathon and race walking events will remain in the northern city of Sapporo after being controversially moved out of Tokyo because of the anticipated scorching summer heat. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.