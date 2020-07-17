More Sports More Sports IOC's Bach ready to run for second term as president International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, 66, was first elected in 2013 for an eight-year term. Reuters 17 July, 2020 17:02 IST Bach is a former Olympic fencer who won a gold medal for West Germany in the team foil event at the 1976 Games in Montreal. - AP Reuters 17 July, 2020 17:02 IST International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Friday he was ready to run for a second term at next year's election.The 66-year-old German was first elected in 2013 for an eight-year term and is eligible for one further term of four years after that.“If you the IOC members want, I am ready to run for a second term as IOC president and to continue to serve you and this Olympic movement, which we all love so much, for another four years,” he told an IOC session held by video conference.Bach is a former Olympic fencer who won a gold medal for West Germany in the team foil event at the 1976 Games in Montreal. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.