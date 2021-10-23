Tokyo 2020 paralympians felicitated by the Indian Bank

Deepa Malik, President of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said the National Federation's Constitution has been aligned with the National Sports Development Code as demanded by the Union Sports Ministry.

"That will definitely spare us from further suspensions," said Deepa, here on Saturday, at a grand function organised by Indian Bank to felicitate the Tokyo Paralympians. A total of 10 Paralympians were given a cash award of Rs. 51,000 each.

When asked about the lack of Indian classification experts after it was revealed that discus thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze medal at Tokyo was declared void following a reassessment by a classification panel, Deepa said there will soon be training for trainers to address the lacunae.

"We are going to start 'train the trainers' program. We are inviting people for Level-I and Level-II courses through online and Level-III course under the International Paralympic Committee guidelines," she said.

Deepa further said as long as she is at the helm, PCI will be transparent. "We are focusing on transparency and being an athletic-centric Federation. Our focus will be on growth of para-sports," she said.

Satyanarayana, PCI's Chairman of Technical Committee, said the Senior Nationals will be either be held in Rajasthan or Chennai probably in February or March.

The first National sub-junior and junior Nationals will be held in Bengaluru from February 16 to 18 2022. The qualifying events for the 2022 Commonwealth Para Games will be held in Bengaluru on December 19 and 20.



"I am sure we will do well in CWG and Asian Games because we have received a lot of support from the Union Government and corporates. This time our aim is to reach out to the rural people," said Satyanarayana.