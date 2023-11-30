MagazineBuy Print

Tour de France 2025: The opening three stages of the tour to take place in northern France

The opening of the 112th edition of the showcase race will return to France after three straight years of starting abroad. It started in Denmark in 2022, in Spain in 2023 and begins in Italy next year.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 20:19 IST , LILLE, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Organizer ASO had already announced this month that cycling’s premier race would start from the city of Lille on July 5, 2025.
File Photo: Organizer ASO had already announced this month that cycling’s premier race would start from the city of Lille on July 5, 2025. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Organizer ASO had already announced this month that cycling’s premier race would start from the city of Lille on July 5, 2025. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The first three stages of the 2025 Tour de France will take place in the north of the country, organizers said on Thursday, with a sprinter likely to grab the first yellow jersey.

Organizer ASO had already announced this month that cycling’s premier race would start from the city of Lille on July 5, 2025.

The opening stage will be a loop around the city with a mainly flat finale. The next day, the peloton will cover 209 kilometers (130 miles) from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer, with the finish line at the top of a kilometer-long hill.

That trek will be followed by Stage 3 from Valenciennes to Dunkirk. Organizers also unveiled the start of Stage 4 in Amiens, the capital city of the Picardy region.

The opening of the 112th edition of the showcase race will return to France after three straight years of starting abroad. It began in Denmark in 2022 and from Bilbao in Spain earlier this year. Next year’s race begins from the Italian city of Florence.

It will be the third time that the race starts in Lille, following on from 1960 and 1994.

