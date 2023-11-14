The 2025 Tour de France will start in the northern city of Lille, the organisers of cycling’s most famous race announced on Tuesday.
The opening stage has been held in Lille, near the Belgian border, twice before in 1960 and 1994.
The past two editions of the Tour, which started in 1903, have taken place abroad, in Copenhagen and Bilbao.
Next year’s race will take off from Florence, Italy and for the first time it will end in Nice and not Paris, due to the Olympic Games taking place in the French capital.
Further details of the opening stage, or Grand Depart, will be released on Thursday by organisers, Amaury sport organisation.
Latest on Sportstar
- Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025
- Brazil full-back Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Barcelona
- Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
- World Cup 2023: What will happen if a semifinal or final ends in a tie?
- Euro 2024 qualifying: Italy faces showdown with Ukraine; Albania and Slovenia well set to advance
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE