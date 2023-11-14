Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025

The 2025 Tour de France will start in the northern city of Lille, the organisers of cycling’s most famous race announced on Tuesday.

The opening stage has been held in Lille, near the Belgian border, twice before in 1960 and 1994.

The past two editions of the Tour, which started in 1903, have taken place abroad, in Copenhagen and Bilbao.

Next year’s race will take off from Florence, Italy and for the first time it will end in Nice and not Paris, due to the Olympic Games taking place in the French capital.

Further details of the opening stage, or Grand Depart, will be released on Thursday by organisers, Amaury sport organisation.