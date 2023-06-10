Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 

UFC 289: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns on Sunday, headlined by the women’s bantamweight title clash between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. Here is all you need to know.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 17:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Amanda Nunes responds to questions during a news conference ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Amanda Nunes responds to questions during a news conference ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Amanda Nunes responds to questions during a news conference ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana in the main-card fight of the UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

ALSO READ
Dan ‘50k’ Ige ahead of UFC 289 fight: I am in a rebuilding process

The most decorated female fighter in UFC history, Nunes recaptured the belt with a July 2022 win over Julianna Pena.

Aldana (14-6-0) replaced Pena, who was scheduled to face Nunes (22-5-0) for the third time to settle scores but suffered a rib injury in training camp before the fight.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira squares off against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event.

Key stats (main event):

Fighter Amanda Nunes Irene Aldana
Record 22-5-0 14-6-0
Height/weight 173 cm/61 kg 175 cm/61 kg
Recent results W-L-W-W-W W-W-L-W-W
Stance Orthodox Orthodox
Reach 175 cm 174 cm
Age 35 35
ALSO READ
UFC Vegas 74: At 39, ‘stubborn’ Jim Miller not ready to call it quits just yet
Irene Aldana listens during a news conference ahead of her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289, in Vancouver.

Irene Aldana listens during a news conference ahead of her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP

FULL SCHEDULE - UFC 289
Main Card
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Preliminary Card
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
Early Preliminary Card
David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg
Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Where can I watch the UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana?

UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be shown live across the Sony Sports Network.

Related Topics

UFC /

Amanda Nunes /

Irene Aldana /

Charles Oliviera

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Defending champion faces unseeded Czech opponent
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4 Lunch: Australia 201/6, leads by 374; India stares at record run-chase at Oval
    Team Sportstar
  5. Life comes full circle for Lallianzuala Chhangte with his goal in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tokyo wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson balancing 2024 Olympic hopes with WWE training
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 9
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dan ‘50k’ Ige ahead of UFC 289 fight: I am in a rebuilding process
    Nigamanth P
  5. Gukesh tames Tari to reach career-high live rating
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek vs Muchova Live Score, French Open 2023 women’s final: Defending champion faces unseeded Czech opponent
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4 Lunch: Australia 201/6, leads by 374; India stares at record run-chase at Oval
    Team Sportstar
  5. Life comes full circle for Lallianzuala Chhangte with his goal in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment