UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana in the main-card fight of the UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.
The most decorated female fighter in UFC history, Nunes recaptured the belt with a July 2022 win over Julianna Pena.
Aldana (14-6-0) replaced Pena, who was scheduled to face Nunes (22-5-0) for the third time to settle scores but suffered a rib injury in training camp before the fight.
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira squares off against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event.
Key stats (main event):
|Fighter
|Amanda Nunes
|Irene Aldana
|Record
|22-5-0
|14-6-0
|Height/weight
|173 cm/61 kg
|175 cm/61 kg
|Recent results
|W-L-W-W-W
|W-W-L-W-W
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Orthodox
|Reach
|175 cm
|174 cm
|Age
|35
|35
Where can I watch the UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana?
UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be shown live across the Sony Sports Network.
