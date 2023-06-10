UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 

Published : Jun 10, 2023 17:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Amanda Nunes responds to questions during a news conference ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana in the main-card fight of the UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

The most decorated female fighter in UFC history, Nunes recaptured the belt with a July 2022 win over Julianna Pena.

Aldana (14-6-0) replaced Pena, who was scheduled to face Nunes (22-5-0) for the third time to settle scores but suffered a rib injury in training camp before the fight.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira squares off against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event.

Key stats (main event):

Fighter Amanda Nunes Irene Aldana Record 22-5-0 14-6-0 Height/weight 173 cm/61 kg 175 cm/61 kg Recent results W-L-W-W-W W-W-L-W-W Stance Orthodox Orthodox Reach 175 cm 174 cm Age 35 35

FULL SCHEDULE - UFC 289 Main Card Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Preliminary Card Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder Early Preliminary Card David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Where can I watch the UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana?

UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be shown live across the Sony Sports Network.