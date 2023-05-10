UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez - Full fight schedule announced for July 8 event

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will fight Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez for the title defence in the UFC 290 event at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada, on July 8.

Volkanovski will be aiming to regain complete control over the featherweight title with a win after he made a short move away from the division. The best pound-for-pound fighter after Jon Jones in the current UFC circuit, Volkanovski lost his fight against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship title at UFC 284.

The 34-year-old Australian (25-2-0) will face the challenge from the Mexican Rodriguez, who holds the record of 16-3-0 in his professional MMA career. In Volkanovski’s absence, Rodriguez beat Josh Emmett at UFC 284 to claim the interim featherweight title.

Meanwhile, reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will face Alexandre Pantoja in the championship co-main event.

Here’s the full schedule of the UFC 290 event.