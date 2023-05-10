More Sports

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez - Full fight schedule announced for July 8 event

UFC 290: The best pound-for-pound fighter after Jon Jones in the UFC circuit currently, Volkanovski lost his fight against Islam Makhachev at the UFC 284 for the lightweight championship title.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 10 May, 2023 22:46 IST
Alexander Volkanovski (L) will fight to defend his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez (R) in the UFC 290.

Alexander Volkanovski (L) will fight to defend his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez (R) in the UFC 290. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will fight Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez for the title defence in the UFC 290 event at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada, on July 8.

Volkanovski will be aiming to regain complete control over the featherweight title with a win after he made a short move away from the division. The best pound-for-pound fighter after Jon Jones in the current UFC circuit, Volkanovski lost his fight against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship title at UFC 284.

The 34-year-old Australian (25-2-0) will face the challenge from the Mexican Rodriguez, who holds the record of 16-3-0 in his professional MMA career. In Volkanovski’s absence, Rodriguez beat Josh Emmett at UFC 284 to claim the interim featherweight title.

Meanwhile, reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will face Alexandre Pantoja in the championship co-main event. 

Here’s the full schedule of the UFC 290 event. 

  • ⦿Featherweight Championship Fight - Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • ⦿Flyweight Championship Fight - Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja
  • ⦿Middleweight - Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis
  • ⦿Lightweight - Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker
  • ⦿Welterweight - Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price
  • ⦿Women’s Stawweight - Yazmin Jaurgui vs Denise Gomes

