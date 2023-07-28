MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 291 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Poirier vs Gaethje fight?

Poirier vs Gaethje: Get stats, full fight card and the streaming information of the Ultimate Fighting Championship 291, headlined by the BMF fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 22:07 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

PREVIEW

Dustin Poirier said early this week that if Saturday’s headline bout at UFC 291 goes the five-round distance, both fighters might wind up in the hospital.

His opponent, Justin Gaethje, didn’t disagree.

“We both create a lot of damage, and 25 minutes is a long time to create that damage,” said Gaethje, who lives in Denver. “That’s a pretty fair assessment, I would say.”

The winner of the lightweight fight in Salt Lake City sets himself up for a potential title match. Poirier (29-7, one no-contest) is ranked second and Gaethje (25-4) is third. Champion Islam Makhachev faces top-ranked contender Charles Oliveira on Oct. 21 at the main event at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

Poirier and Gaethje are focused on positioning themselves for that possibility, but there also is what is called the BMF belt that will be awarded to Saturday’s winner. That is a UFC creation that stands for Bad (Unprintable), and it will be the second time this belt will have been given out.

“My wife told me this is my legacy,” said Poirier, who lives in Coconut Creek, Florida. “Put this BMF belt up on my mantle. When I’m gone from the sport, I can talk about the second BMF in history fight.”

That belt is the only one on the line and probably the reason it was offered. It’s unusual for a pay-per-view UFC card not to have a championship bout, and UFC 290 three weeks ago in Las Vegas had two.

UFC 291: Full Card
Main Card (Starts at 7:30am IST)
Lightweight title fight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Light-Heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson
Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
Welterweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Michael Chiesa
Preliminary card
Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Derrick Lewis
Welterweight bout: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
Welterweight bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
Middleweight bout: Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs Darrius Flowers

These fighters have met before, but that was five years ago. Both say they are different fighters and people now, so not much can be read into the bout that ended with a fourth-round technical knockout by Poirier.

But the one carryover from that night is both expect the same kind of action-packed drama in the rematch, which helped put Poirier in place to claim the lightweight belt a year later. He lost in his following match and has been chasing the championship ever since.

Gaethje claimed the lightweight crown in 2020, but similar to Poirier, lost it in his next outing.

In many ways, it feels like this rematch was meant to be, but that wasn’t necessarily the case for the fighters.

They even sat together watching a UFC fight card in Las Vegas after that first meeting and agreed it wasn’t worth going through that kind of agony again. Poirier didn’t even give a rematch another thought until recently, saying he “didn’t see it coming.”

But in hindsight, Poirier also recognized that when the meeting was proposed about two months ago, that it made too much sense.

“We’re just on a collision course, it seems, to do it again,” Poirier said.

So now both fighters are prepared for what could be a brutal five rounds in the octagon and the potential ramifications of what could happen.

In the co-main event, third-ranked light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) of Warsaw, Poland, faces second-ranked middleweight Alex Pereira (7-2), who lives in Danbury, Connecticut. Both are former champions.

-AP

Streaming/telecast information
UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 can be live streamed on Sony LIV and will also be telecast across the Sony Sports Network at 7:30 am IST

Related Topics

UFC /

MMA /

UFC 291 /

Dustin Poirier /

Justin Gaethje

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 260/8, trails by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 291 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Poirier vs Gaethje fight?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test
    AP
  5. Formula One postpones tyre blanket ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 291 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Poirier vs Gaethje fight?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chengdu World University Games kicks off as student-athletes look to make dreams come true
    Netra V
  3. UFC: Jan Blachowicz - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 260/8, trails by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 291 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Poirier vs Gaethje fight?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test
    AP
  5. Formula One postpones tyre blanket ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment