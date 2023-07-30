MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

UFC 291 LIVE updates, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Pereira beats Blachowicz via split decision; Streaming info

UFC 291 LIVE: Get live updates, news and highlights of the UFC 291, headlined by the BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Updated : Jul 30, 2023 09:28 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UFC 291, headlined by the BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

  • July 30, 2023 08:56
    Co-main event - Light heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira

    Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will take on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who will make his debut in the divison.

    Pereira UFC record: 7-2-0

    Blachowicz UFC record: 29-9-1

    Round 1: Blachowicz evades a Pereira punch and attempts a takedown, pinning Pereira to a corner. Pereira sees an opening and does a standing guillotine, Blachowicz on the backfoot now. Blachowicz finally breaks the deadlock, taking Pereira down. Second submission attempt from Blachowicz but Pereira doesn’t budge as the round comes to an end

    Round 2: Pereira is using Blachowicz’ weapon against him - the leg kicks. Blachowicz evades a punch attemps and takes down Pereira, despite a huge opportunity to assert his dominance via strikes, Blachowicz is fails to capitalise it as he attempts for an outright submission. Wonderful upper cut from Pereira that leaves Blachowicz bleeding. The polish fighter tries to connect punches but the round comes to an end

    Round 3: Some back and fourth between the fighters as they throw punches but nothing significant from both the sides. On to the judges now, Blachowicz could have the upper hand, given the way he has dominated so far. But it’s upto the scorers’ discretion, let’s see. WOAH! ALEX PEREIRA TAKES THE FIGHT VIA SPLIT DECISION!

  • July 30, 2023 08:43
    Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

    Up next, in the heavyweight division, Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis will be up against de Lima of Brazil. One might think Lewis is the favourite to win with the most knockout wins in heavyweight history, but his recent form has below-par. He is coming into the fight in a bid to overturn his 3-match losing streak

    Round 1: Explosive start from Leiws as he runs towards de Lima, delivers a flying knee that takes him down and follows it up with a string of punches AND THAT DOES IT FOR THE BLACK BEAST AS HE RUNS AWAY WITH YET ANOTHER FIRST ROUND WIN!!! This is his 22nd knockout win, the most by any fighter in UFC history

  • July 30, 2023 08:03
    Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs Tony Ferguson

    With 45 matches under his belt, Bobby Green is third on the list of most fights by an active fighter and he will take on compatriot Tony Ferguson in the lightweight division.

    Green looks as confident as he can be. He is all pumped up as he enters the octagon with a somersault. Ferguson makes his way into the octagon next, not as nearly as pumped but the former interim lightweight champion looks assertive nonetheless

    Round 1 - Green’s attempts at throwing punches fail as Ferguson has been fast on his feet. A superb miss from Ferguson opens an opportunity and he pushes Green to a corner to get a stranglehold of his knee. Green breaks the lock eventually but after a struggle. Stoppage of play as Green accidentally pokes Ferguson’s right eye. After careful evaluation, the fight continues as both fighters test their guard to the fullest. First round comes to a close

    Round 2: Green gets the upper hand, as he initiates a takedown and succeeds. He tops it off with consecutive jabs and elbow blows. Ferguson looks totally clueless as he is pinned to a corner. If Green continues this and plays his cards right, then this fight might not cross this round. Ferguson finally breaks the lock. A round that mostly belonged to Green comes to an end. After that eye poke, Ferguson lost control of the fight and that has reflected in his improper guard

    Round 3: Green continues to dominate as he counters Ferguson’s kick with ease. Follows it up with a powerful right-arm jab. Looks like Green is taking it slow, knowing that the stats are on his side, But Ferguson, despite being on the back foot all the while, has been at his resilient best, not giving up after being in situations where most other fighters would’ve tapped out. With just 30 seconds on the clock, Green got an opening and put on an arm triangle. Ferguson tried his best to break the lock but finally gets unconcious with eight seconds on the clock! GREEN WALKS AWAY WITH A WELL DESERVED WIN!

  • July 30, 2023 07:45
    It’s time for main card!

    First up, it’s the welterweight fight between Kevin Holland and Michael Chiesa

    Holland UFC record - 24-9-1

    Chiesa UFC record - 18-6-0

    Round 1 - Holland starts of with a string of quick jabs as Chiesa’s defense isn’t as efficient as he would’ve liked. Flying knee from Holland out of nowhere, followed by a takedown and a choke. AND THAT IS ENOUGH FOR HIM TO SEAL THE DEAL AS CHIESA TAPS OUT! That’s a whopping 12th first round finish for the 30-year-old.

    Holland def. Chiesa via submission: R1 - 2.34


  • July 30, 2023 07:41
    The history of BMF title

    Introduced in UFC 244, backed by president Dana White, Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout to claim the BMF belt and the title wasn’t contended till Masvidal decided to hang his boots earlier this year. Today’s main event fight between Poirier and Gaethje is for that title

  • July 30, 2023 07:17
    Main Card live results

    Lightweight title fight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

    Light-Heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

    Heavyweight bout:Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via first-round TKO (0:33)

    Lightweight bout:Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson via technial submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:54 of Round 3.

    Welterweight bout:Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via submission (d’Arce choke) at 2:39 of Round 1

    Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira (cancelled)*


  • July 30, 2023 06:49
    What happened when Poirier last faced Gaethje?

    Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje in the UFC 291 main event for the BMF title at the Delta Center in Utah but this will not be the first time that the Americans are facing each other. READ MORE ABOUT POIRIER vs GAETHJE 1

  • July 30, 2023 06:38
    Preliminary card results

    Welterweight bout: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles via sub (guillotine choke) (R1, 1:13)

    Catchweight bout:CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

    Middleweight bout: Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro via second-round KO (0:33)

    Welterweight bout:Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers via sub (Rear Naked Choke) (R2, 2:37)

    Early preliminary card

    Welterweight bout:Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger via third-round TKO (2:36)

    Women’s flyweight bout: Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (armbar) (R3, 2:11)

  • July 30, 2023 06:19
    Streaming/telecast information

    UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 can be live streamed on Sony LIV and will also be telecast across the Sony Sports Network at 7:30 am IST

Related Topics

MMA /

UFC /

Justin Gaethje /

Dustin Poirier

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents
    AP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 26/1 (6) vs South; Mavi strikes for Central vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 291 LIVE updates, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Pereira beats Blachowicz via split decision; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain prepares for Japan clash with fond memories of Palmerston North
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Don’t underestimate us, warns Nigeria World Cup coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 291 LIVE updates, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Pereira beats Blachowicz via split decision; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, say riverside booksellers
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 29
    Team Sportstar
  4. World University Games: India bags three shooting gold medals as Bhaker, Valarivan shine
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC: What happened when Poirier last faced Gaethje?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents
    AP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 26/1 (6) vs South; Mavi strikes for Central vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 291 LIVE updates, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Pereira beats Blachowicz via split decision; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain prepares for Japan clash with fond memories of Palmerston North
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Don’t underestimate us, warns Nigeria World Cup coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment