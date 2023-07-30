UFC 291 LIVE updates, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Pereira beats Blachowicz via split decision; Streaming info

July 30, 2023 08:03

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs Tony Ferguson

With 45 matches under his belt, Bobby Green is third on the list of most fights by an active fighter and he will take on compatriot Tony Ferguson in the lightweight division.

Green looks as confident as he can be. He is all pumped up as he enters the octagon with a somersault. Ferguson makes his way into the octagon next, not as nearly as pumped but the former interim lightweight champion looks assertive nonetheless

Round 1 - Green’s attempts at throwing punches fail as Ferguson has been fast on his feet. A superb miss from Ferguson opens an opportunity and he pushes Green to a corner to get a stranglehold of his knee. Green breaks the lock eventually but after a struggle. Stoppage of play as Green accidentally pokes Ferguson’s right eye. After careful evaluation, the fight continues as both fighters test their guard to the fullest. First round comes to a close

Round 2: Green gets the upper hand, as he initiates a takedown and succeeds. He tops it off with consecutive jabs and elbow blows. Ferguson looks totally clueless as he is pinned to a corner. If Green continues this and plays his cards right, then this fight might not cross this round. Ferguson finally breaks the lock. A round that mostly belonged to Green comes to an end. After that eye poke, Ferguson lost control of the fight and that has reflected in his improper guard

Round 3: Green continues to dominate as he counters Ferguson’s kick with ease. Follows it up with a powerful right-arm jab. Looks like Green is taking it slow, knowing that the stats are on his side, But Ferguson, despite being on the back foot all the while, has been at his resilient best, not giving up after being in situations where most other fighters would’ve tapped out. With just 30 seconds on the clock, Green got an opening and put on an arm triangle. Ferguson tried his best to break the lock but finally gets unconcious with eight seconds on the clock! GREEN WALKS AWAY WITH A WELL DESERVED WIN!