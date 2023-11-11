UFC 295 LIVE streaming info: All you need to know about Prochazka vs Pereira light heavyweight title fight

PREVIEW

The Madison Square Garden Arena in New York is set to write another chapter in its rich history of hosting massive combat sports events.

On Sunday, two title fights top a stacked UFC 295 for the UFC light heavyweight title, Jiri Prochazka, former light heavyweight champion will take on former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira; and for the interim UFC heavyweight title, No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich will face No. 4 Tom Aspinall.

Prochazka has 25 career knockouts and 11 consecutive finishes. In June last year, the 31-year-old from Czechia won the light heavyweight championship by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in a scintillating bout that reached the 5th round but relinquished it because of an injury. When Prochazka returns to reclaim the belt, he will have his task cut out for him when he faces Pereira.

One of the finest strikers on earth, Pereira has emerged as a new contender at light heavyweight, rising from the middleweight division he once owned, which makes this match incredibly compelling for UFC fans across the world. Nicknamed “Poatan”, which means “stone hand”, Pereira’s short record of 8-2 is dominated by six knockouts, carried over from his illustrious kickboxing career. Vying for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, Pereira knows this is a high-consequences match.

Furthermore, a second title will be on the line as No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall lock horns for the interim UFC heavyweight championship. Pavlovich earned his title shot with a six-fight win streak and 15 knockouts on his record.

Aspinall himself has 10 knockouts, and a 100% finish rate. Both top heavyweights are determined to get the KO, adding all the more zeal to UFC 295.

UFC 295 fight cards Main Card (with weigh in results in lbs) Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204) Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6) Mackenzie Dern (115.6) vs. Jessica Andrade (116) Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156) Pat Sabatini (145.8) vs. Diego Lopes (145.4) Preliminary Card Stephen Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4) Tabatha Ricci (115.4) vs. Loopy Godinez (115) Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158)* Nazim Sadykhov (155.6) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8)

Streaming and telecast information

Where can I watch UFC 295 in India?

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) SD & HD channels. The fight can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website.