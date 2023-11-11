MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 295 LIVE streaming info: All you need to know about Prochazka vs Pereira light heavyweight title fight

UFC 295: Here is all you need to know about the Utlimate Fighting Championship 295, headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 11:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alex Pereira (R) of Brazil in action.
Alex Pereira (R) of Brazil in action. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Alex Pereira (R) of Brazil in action. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

PREVIEW

The Madison Square Garden Arena in New York is set to write another chapter in its rich history of hosting massive combat sports events.

On Sunday, two title fights top a stacked UFC 295 for the UFC light heavyweight title, Jiri Prochazka, former light heavyweight champion will take on former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira; and for the interim UFC heavyweight title, No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich will face No. 4 Tom Aspinall.

Prochazka has 25 career knockouts and 11 consecutive finishes. In June last year, the 31-year-old from Czechia won the light heavyweight championship by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in a scintillating bout that reached the 5th round but relinquished it because of an injury. When Prochazka returns to reclaim the belt, he will have his task cut out for him when he faces Pereira.

ALSO READ | ‘I am fully prepared,’ says Sergei Pavlovich ahead of fight vs Curtis Blaydes

RELATED | Check out our other UFC stories here

One of the finest strikers on earth, Pereira has emerged as a new contender at light heavyweight, rising from the middleweight division he once owned, which makes this match incredibly compelling for UFC fans across the world. Nicknamed “Poatan”, which means “stone hand”, Pereira’s short record of 8-2 is dominated by six knockouts, carried over from his illustrious kickboxing career. Vying for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, Pereira knows this is a high-consequences match.

Furthermore, a second title will be on the line as No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall lock horns for the interim UFC heavyweight championship. Pavlovich earned his title shot with a six-fight win streak and 15 knockouts on his record.

Aspinall himself has 10 knockouts, and a 100% finish rate. Both top heavyweights are determined to get the KO, adding all the more zeal to UFC 295.

UFC 295 fight cards
Main Card (with weigh in results in lbs)
Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204)
Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6)
Mackenzie Dern (115.6) vs. Jessica Andrade (116)
Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156)
Pat Sabatini (145.8) vs. Diego Lopes (145.4)
Preliminary Card
Stephen Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4)
Tabatha Ricci (115.4) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)
Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158)*
Nazim Sadykhov (155.6) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8)

Streaming and telecast information

Where can I watch UFC 295 in India?

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) SD & HD channels. The fight can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website.

Related Topics

Jiri Prochazka /

Alex Pereira /

Sergei Pavlovich /

Tom Aspinall /

MMA /

UFC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NWSL to launch expansion process for 16th team
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Tanzid, Litton help BAN to flying start vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 295 LIVE streaming info: All you need to know about Prochazka vs Pereira light heavyweight title fight
    Team Sportstar
  4. Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury heavyweight title fight likely to be held in February 
    Reuters
  5. Rapinoe meets high stakes with a smile ahead of NWSL championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 295 LIVE streaming info: All you need to know about Prochazka vs Pereira light heavyweight title fight
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mexican fans dream of NBA franchise as league promises expansion
    Reuters
  3. Kamila Valieva doping case: Verdict to be given by January 2024
    AP
  4. 2024 Paralympic Games torch to be ignited in England
    AFP
  5. Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament: Dhiraj, Rai and Ankita in contention for the 2024 Paris Olympics quota places in Archery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NWSL to launch expansion process for 16th team
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Tanzid, Litton help BAN to flying start vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 295 LIVE streaming info: All you need to know about Prochazka vs Pereira light heavyweight title fight
    Team Sportstar
  4. Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury heavyweight title fight likely to be held in February 
    Reuters
  5. Rapinoe meets high stakes with a smile ahead of NWSL championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment