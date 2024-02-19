MagazineBuy Print

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight announced as main event at UFC 300

Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight title against former champ Jamahal Hill as the main event of UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 09:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Brazil’s Alex Pereira, left, in action.
infoIcon

CEO Dana White made the announcement of the headliner late Saturday after UFC 298.

The fight marks the return of the 32-year-old Hill (12-1, 1 NC), who ruptured an Achilles tendon last July in a basketball game. At the time, Hill, who fights out of Grand Rapids, Mich., was forced to relinquish the light heavyweight title (205 pounds) that he won in January 2023 when he beat Glover Teixeira.

The 36-year-old Pereira (9-2), of Brazil, defeated Jiri Prochazka in a TKO to win the title at UFC 295 in November. He previously won the middleweight title at 185 pounds when he knocked out Israel Adesanya in November 2022.

Other headline events at UFC 300 include Justin Gaethje against Max Holloway, and Weili Zhang against Xiaonan Yan for the women’s strawweight (115 pounds) title.

