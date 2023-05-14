UFC Fight Night results: Almeida clinches first round KO win vs Rozenstruik; Walker beats Smith in light heavyweight

Jailton Almeida of Brazil secured a first round win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in the heavyweight main event bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night in Charlotte on Sunday.

Almeida took just over three minutes to finish off Rozenstruik, who submitted after a rear naked choke from the Brazilian. Almeida is on a five-match winning streak and is unbeaten in the UFC circuit.

Meanwhile, the co-main event went the full quota of three rounds where Johnny Walker continued his winning ways with a punishing performance over Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight bout.

Walker used his leg kicks to perfection and edged past his opponent, with the judges scoring the contest 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in his favor to mark his third win in a row overall.

“I want to prove myself,” Walker said afterward. “I don’t want to finish him quickly. Because if I beat him too quickly, there’s no joy.”