More Sports

UFC Fight Night results: Almeida clinches first round KO win vs Rozenstruik; Walker beats Smith in light heavyweight

Jailton Almeida of Brazil secured a first round win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in the heavyweight main event bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night in Charlotte on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 14 May, 2023 11:28 IST
Chennai 14 May, 2023 11:28 IST
File image of Jailton Almeida.

File image of Jailton Almeida. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jailton Almeida of Brazil secured a first round win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in the heavyweight main event bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night in Charlotte on Sunday.

Jailton Almeida of Brazil secured a first round win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in the heavyweight main event bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night in Charlotte on Sunday.

Also Read
Seeking second shot at his dream, ‘Lionheart’ Anthony Smith sets off to scale UFC peak

Almeida took just over three minutes to finish off Rozenstruik, who submitted after a rear naked choke from the Brazilian. Almeida is on a five-match winning streak and is unbeaten in the UFC circuit.

Meanwhile, the co-main event went the full quota of three rounds where Johnny Walker continued his winning ways with a punishing performance over Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight bout.

Walker used his leg kicks to perfection and edged past his opponent, with the judges scoring the contest 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in his favor to mark his third win in a row overall.

“I want to prove myself,” Walker said afterward. “I don’t want to finish him quickly. Because if I beat him too quickly, there’s no joy.”

Results from UFC Fight Night
Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via sub (RNC) - Round 1, 3:43
Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Ian Machado Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 2:57
Carlos Ulberg def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:09
Alex Morono def. Tim Means via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 2, 2:09
Preliminary Card
Matt Brown def. Court McGee via KO (punch) - Round 1, 4:09
Karl Williams def. Chase Sherman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Cody Stamann via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mandy Bohm def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (27-28, 28-27, 28-27)
Bryan Battle def. Gabe Green via KO (punch) - Round 1, 0:14
Tainara Lisboa def. Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 4:20

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Boxing World Championship: Meet India’s medallists- Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Nishant Dev

Watch: Vinesh Phogat: We didn’t win medals to be treated this way - Wrestlers clash with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar

The chess world gets worthy champion in Ding Liren - World Championship final analysis

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us