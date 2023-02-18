UFC Vegas 69: Erin Blanchfield aims to assert flyweight dominance in Andrade clash

USA’s Erin Blanchfield gears up to fight former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the main-card event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Vegas 69 on Saturday at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas.
Blanchfield was initially slated to face number-one-ranked Talia Santos, but the Brazilian backed out with last-minute visa issues. However, the third-ranked Andrade poses an equal challenge for the American.
Blanchfield, ranked number 10, is touted as the next big thing in the UFC circuit.
The 23-year-old from New Jersey made her Octagon debut in 2021 and is yet to concede a fight.
In an exclusive interaction with Sportstar, the MMA prodigy talks about her four-fight UFC career and the preparation for the flyweight main event clash.
I’m pleased with how things have turned out so far. Since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to fight in the UFC. I’ve been working hard for a long time and am pleased with the results till now. But I know I still have to work hard to keep getting those, and that’s what I’m doing.
I started training when I was seven because my younger brother was training before me, and I went to watch him train, and one of the girls there offered me an introductory class, which I took and then got hooked on. Then I started competing in local grappling competitions and kickboxing. Then there was this time when I saw Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate fighting, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.
It didn’t bother me when I found out Taila was gone. I was relieved that Andrade was willing to fight. I was still itching to fight. I set up an entire camp for it. Little strategies have to change. She is also coming on short notice, so she’ll have to adjust for me as well. So we’re kind of even there. I’m just glad I was still able to get a fight.
No, definitely not. Yes, she is older and has more experience, but I believe I’m already one of the best in the world, and I’m learning from each experience that I’ve had. If you want to be the best in the world, you must compete against others who are among the best. So I’m going to go in there and win that fight and show everyone who I am.
Yeah, I know Andrade is ranked third, so beating her puts me in the top five, and anyone in the top five can fight for the title. But I’m focused on Saturday’s fight, which I need to win, so, keeping all my focus on that right now.
I put pressure on myself to win every fight, but I feel the pressure only helps me perform even better. I know I always need to go in there and win, and I love doing it. It’s just my job.
Yes, I did. I went to college and did it for a couple of years. I was like a sports media major, but once I got into the UFC, I kept everything aside to focus on this right now.
I’ve always wanted to be a sports commentator or something along those lines. Even seeing people like Laura Sanko commentating on UFC fights is a huge opportunity for women in the sports industry. I want to follow in her footsteps.
Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Vera vs Sandhagen on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels on 19th February 2023 from 5:30 am IST