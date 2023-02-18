UFC Vegas 69: Erin Blanchfield aims to assert flyweight dominance in Andrade clash

USA’s Erin Blanchfield gears up to fight former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the main-card event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Vegas 69 on Saturday at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas.

Blanchfield was initially slated to face number-one-ranked Talia Santos, but the Brazilian backed out with last-minute visa issues. However, the third-ranked Andrade poses an equal challenge for the American.

Blanchfield, ranked number 10, is touted as the next big thing in the UFC circuit.

The 23-year-old from New Jersey made her Octagon debut in 2021 and is yet to concede a fight.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportstar, the MMA prodigy talks about her four-fight UFC career and the preparation for the flyweight main event clash.

Q Could you describe your UFC journey so far? Four fights, undefeated. An impressive start for a 23-year-old, you’d say? I’m pleased with how things have turned out so far. Since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to fight in the UFC. I’ve been working hard for a long time and am pleased with the results till now. But I know I still have to work hard to keep getting those, and that’s what I’m doing. Q We’ve heard you started MMA when you were just 12 years old. What initially drew you to the sport? I started training when I was seven because my younger brother was training before me, and I went to watch him train, and one of the girls there offered me an introductory class, which I took and then got hooked on. Then I started competing in local grappling competitions and kickboxing. Then there was this time when I saw Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate fighting, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Q You were supposed to face number-one-ranked Taila Santos, but instead, you’ll face former champion and third-ranked Jessica Andrade. How are you assessing this? It didn’t bother me when I found out Taila was gone. I was relieved that Andrade was willing to fight. I was still itching to fight. I set up an entire camp for it. Little strategies have to change. She is also coming on short notice, so she’ll have to adjust for me as well. So we’re kind of even there. I’m just glad I was still able to get a fight. Q You are significantly younger and less experienced than Jessica. Do you think this will have an impact on the outcome of the fight? No, definitely not. Yes, she is older and has more experience, but I believe I’m already one of the best in the world, and I’m learning from each experience that I’ve had. If you want to be the best in the world, you must compete against others who are among the best. So I’m going to go in there and win that fight and show everyone who I am. Q A win against Andrade could put you closer to a title fight against Valentina Shevchenko. What are your thoughts on that? Yeah, I know Andrade is ranked third, so beating her puts me in the top five, and anyone in the top five can fight for the title. But I’m focused on Saturday’s fight, which I need to win, so, keeping all my focus on that right now. Q Do you feel the pressure to deliver constantly now that people have begun to notice you keenly? I put pressure on myself to win every fight, but I feel the pressure only helps me perform even better. I know I always need to go in there and win, and I love doing it. It’s just my job. Q Is it true that you are studying television and Digital Media with a focus on sports media? Yes, I did. I went to college and did it for a couple of years. I was like a sports media major, but once I got into the UFC, I kept everything aside to focus on this right now. Q How do you feel about that avenue in the fight sports industry, particularly for women? I’ve always wanted to be a sports commentator or something along those lines. Even seeing people like Laura Sanko commentating on UFC fights is a huge opportunity for women in the sports industry. I want to follow in her footsteps.

