Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Odisha defeats Mumbai to reach top spot, Telugu Yoddhas dominates against Rajasthan

Odisha Juggernauts has now secured the top spot in the points table with eight points from three matches, while Telugu Yoddhas has claimed the second position with a total of six points.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 22:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players in action during the Odisha Juggernauts and Mumbai Khiladis match in the Ultimate Kho Kho season 2.
Players in action during the Odisha Juggernauts and Mumbai Khiladis match in the Ultimate Kho Kho season 2. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Players in action during the Odisha Juggernauts and Mumbai Khiladis match in the Ultimate Kho Kho season 2. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts returned to winning ways in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 with a 31-28 victory over Mumbai Khiladis, while Telugu Yoddhas defeated Rajasthan Warriors 38-28 by a big margin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Odisha Juggernauts has now secured the top spot in the points table with eight points from three matches, while Telugu Yoddhas has claimed the second position with a total of six points.

Chasing first, Mumbai Khiladis made a balanced start to the match as it did not give any dream run bonus points to the defending champion early on. However, it only managed to grab 14 points in the first turn as Odisha returned to the contest by claiming 14 points during the following turn.

Mumbai went into the second inning with a point advantage courtesy of a dream run bonus point in the second turn. They further won 12 points in the third turn and allowed Odisha to earn a dream run bonus point as well.

The last turn turned out to be in the favour of the defending champion as it attained 16 points with sublime attacking to register a remarkable victory.

Telugu Yoddhas defeated Rajasthan Warriors

Earlier, Rahul Mandal proved to be the star of the match for Telugu Yoddhas with 10 points. Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule also contributed to the team’s victory by staying on the mat for more than 3.95 minutes to earn dream run bonus points during the defence.

Rajasthan Warriors took a dream run bonus point early on in the first turn before Telugu Yoddhas fought back and claimed 18 points while chasing. The Yoddhas then switched to defence as it earned two dream run bonus points, allowing Rajasthan to grab only 12 points.

Telugu Yoddhas began the second inning on a positive note and took a significant lead after scoring 18 points in the third turn. Rajasthan earned a dream run bonus point, but it failed to surpass Telugu’s score in the last turn and only managed to secure 14 points.

Rajasthan Warriors will now take on Chennai Quick Guns on Friday, while Telugu Yoddhas will go up against table-topper Gujarat Giants.

Related Topics

Ultimate Kho Kho /

Kho kho

