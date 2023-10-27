MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Archer Sheetal Devi wins Asian Para Games women’s compound open gold

Sheetal Devi defeated Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah in the women’s compound open event to clinch gold.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 16:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sheetal Devi (L) in action.
India's Sheetal Devi (L) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Sheetal Devi (L) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sheetal Devi kicked off the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on a remarkable note as she bagged gold in the women’s compound open event on Friday.

Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery defeated Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah in the women’s compound open event. It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets.

She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.

