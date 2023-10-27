WATCH: Archer Sheetal Devi wins Asian Para Games women’s compound open gold

Sheetal Devi kicked off the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on a remarkable note as she bagged gold in the women’s compound open event on Friday.

Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery defeated Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah in the women’s compound open event. It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets.

Ten, ten, ten! Perfect scores! Devi Sheetal shot six consecutive ten rings in the last two rounds at the final of Women's Ind. Compound and won her first individual gold medal of Asian Games.#Hangzhou#AsianParaGames#HangzhouAsianParaGames#4thAsianParaGames#Hangzhou2022APG… pic.twitter.com/CV40QHpAHm — The 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou Official (@19thAGofficial) October 27, 2023

She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.