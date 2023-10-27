Sheetal Devi kicked off the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on a remarkable note as she bagged gold in the women’s compound open event on Friday.
Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery defeated Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah in the women’s compound open event. It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets.
She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.
Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: PAK 151/5 (30); Babaz Azam falls after fifty; Saud, Shadab at crease
- IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup: Defending champion India draws 3-3 with Pakistan in the opener
- SMAT 2023: Riyan Parag becomes first player to score six consecutive fifties in T20 cricket
- WATCH: Archer Sheetal Devi wins Asian Para Games women’s compound open gold
- Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE: October 27 - India jumps to fourth with 24 gold, 96 medals in total; China first with 181 gold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE