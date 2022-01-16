Weekly Digest (January 10-16): Kohli quits Test captaincy, Djokovic to miss Australian Open 2022

South Africa defeated India to clinch the three-match Test series 2-1 while Australia thumped England to record a 4-0 Ashes series win at Hobart.

Elsewhere in Melbourne, 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2022 participation hopes dashed after he was ordered to be deported back to Serbia.

Here's a look at the major headlines from the world of sport in the past week (January 10-16).

CRICKET

Virat Kohli stepped down as captain of the Indian Test team, a day after India’s 2-1 series defeat to South Africa. (REPORT)

Under Virat Kohli, India won 40 Tests in 68 outings. - AFP

South Africa beat India by seven wickets in Cape Town on Friday to win the Test series. (REPORT)

Australia completed a dominant 4-0 Ashes series victory over England on Sunday by winning the fifth Test by 146 runs with two days to spare. (REPORT)

Kolkata Knight Riders has appointed Bharat Arun as its bowling coach for the forthcoming IPL 2022 season. (REPORT)

Washington Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unlikely to travel to South Africa for the three-match ODI series. (REPORT)

Pat Cummins led Australia celebrate their Ashes victory. - AP

Ten days after retiring from international cricket, Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has made a u-turn and will continue to be available to play for Sri Lanka. (REPORT)

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Ross Taylor claimed the last Bangladesh wicket in his final act in Test cricket to seal New Zealand's series-levelling victory by an innings and 117 runs in the second and final match on Tuesday. (REPORT)

The BCCI has postponed the ongoing U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy after several players tested positive for COVID-19. (REPORT)

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the BCCI is deliberating on 'Plan B' for the home series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka and also the Indian Premier League. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Manchester City took a major step towards retaining its Premier League title with a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday, opening up a hefty lead at the top of the table for Pep Guardiola's side. (REPORT)

Manchester City has moved itself to 56 points in 22 matches with a sizeable lead over second-placed Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League. - REUTERS

Arsenal's north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been postponed because its squad has been depleted by COVID-19 infections, injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations. (RELATED)

Barcelona announced on Friday that 70,000 tickets have been sold for its Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at Camp Nou next month, an attendance that would break the world record for a women's club match. (REPORT)

Odisha FC has terminated head coach Kiko Ramirez's contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced. (RELATED)

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur over two legs to make the League Cup final (REPORT), while 10-man Arsenal held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the first leg of the semifinal at Anfield. (REPORT)

Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone the match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be played on Sunday at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. This is the third ISL fixture to be called off this season. (REPORT)

Facing criticism from human rights groups, the president of Spain’s football federation defended the return of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia as Real Madrid prepared to play Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's final. (REPORT)

Inter Milan striker Alexis Sanchez scored in the final minute of extra time to clinch a 2-1 win against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup at San Siro on Wednesday, marking the Nerazzurri’s first victory in the competition for 11 years. (RELATED)

Host nation India on Tuesday named its 23-member squad for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, including four youngsters from the team that finished runners-up in the U-19 SAFF Championships in Dhaka last month. (REPORT)

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa will require surgery on a torn ligament injury picked up in his side's win over AS Roma. (REPORT)

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has returned to Paris after testing negative for COVID-19 and will resume training in the coming days, the French Ligue 1 club said. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic faces deportation instead of starting his Australian Open title defence on Monday, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. (READ)

Rafael Nadal took a swipe at rival Novak Djokovic on Saturday as the world number one fights deportation from Australia, saying: "The Australian Open is much more important than any player." (READ)

Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open. - REUTERS

Paula Badosa will head to the Australian Open high on confidence after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday. (READ)

Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. (READ)

Winning his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year showed Daniil Medvedev what he is capable of and the Russian World No. 2 said on Saturday he will go into next week’s Australian Open with much more confidence in his game. (READ)

Former world number one Andy Murray's quest for a first ATP title in over two years ended in defeat at the hands of top seed Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday. (READ)

The 35-year-old Sania Mirza will be making a record-breaking 53rd Grand Slam appearance for an Indian woman when she competes in the women’s doubles in the 2022 Australian Open. (READ)

BOXING

Several boxers tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing men's national camp at NIS, Patiala, but all those infected are complaining of "relatively mild symptoms". (REPORT)

India’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva is all set to be retained for at least one more year after several rounds of deliberation by the national federation following an underwhelming Olympic performance by the male pugilists. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Hockey India on Friday announced a new-look core probable group for the senior women’s team. (READ)

The experienced Savita Punia was the rock that held the Indian women’s hockey team together in its epic run to the Tokyo Olympics semifinals. The shotstopper is now looking for an even brighter 2022 as she and her teammates look to build on their fourth-place finish. (READ)

Goalkeeper Savita will lead India in Rani Rampal’s absence at the Women’s Asia Cup as Hockey India on Wednesday named an 18-member squad for the event. (READ)

BADMINTON

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted a stunning straight-games win over three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia to become the first men's team from the country to win the Yonex-Sunrise India Open. Later in the day, world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen upset world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 24-22, 21-17 for the men's singles title. (REPORT)

20-year-old Aakarshi Kashyap, India's third-highest ranked female shuttler, believes that the semifinal appearance in the just-concluded India Open in Delhi was a “huge morale booster" and she needs to be more consistent as she chases a major title at the Syed Modi Open in Lucknow this week. (READ)

Growing up idolising Saina Nehwal and her power game, promising shuttler Malvika Bansod on Thursday termed her India Open victory over the Olympic medallist "one of the biggest" of her fledgling career. (READ)