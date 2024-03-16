MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women’s hostel at night, expelled from national camp

The disciplinary breach occurred on Thursday night. The 22-year-old, who competes in the men’s 73kg weight class, was caught by security personnel, who made a video of the lifter.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 16:36 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Achinta Sheuli.
FILE PHOTO: Achinta Sheuli. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Achinta Sheuli. | Photo Credit: PTI

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women’s hostel at night at NIS Patiala.

The disciplinary breach occurred on Thursday night. The 22-year-old, who competes in the men’s 73kg weight class, was caught by security personnel, who made a video of the lifter.

“Obviously, such indiscipline will not be tolerated. Achinta was asked to leave the camp immediately,” an Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The Sports Authority of India and NIS Patiala Executive Director Vineet Kumar were immediately made aware of the incident. Since there was video evidence of the incident, SAI did not constitute an investigating panel.

“The video was sent to NIS Patiala ED Vineet Kumar and the SAI headquarters in New Delhi, and IWLF was asked to remove Achinta from the camp,” a SAI source said.

Sheuli, who won the gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG with a Games record, left the camp on Friday.

The facility in Patiala has separate hostels for male and female athletes. Currently, female boxers, athletes, and wrestlers are stationed at the NIS.

This is not the first time the IWLF has taken strict action against a lifter for a disciplinary breach. CWG and Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga was evicted from the national camp on grounds of indiscipline.

Sheuli out of Olympic race 

Following his expulsion, Sheuli’s chances of qualifying for the Olympics have also ended, as he will not be travelling for this month’s IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, which is a mandatory event for Paris Games qualification.

Sheuli is currently placed 27th in the Olympic qualification rankings and had a chance of making the cut via the continental quota.

“It is such a pity because he had actually started getting back on track after his injury,” the source added.

Only Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and CWG silver medallist Bindyarani Devi remain in contention for the Paris Games.

The two will be travelling to Thailand later this month to take part in the IWF World Cup.

The tournament will mark Chanu’s return to competition after suffering a hip tendinitis injury in August last year.

Under the 2024 Olympics qualification rule, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup.

Apart from the above, the lifters also have to participate in three of the following events: the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix 1, the 2023 Grand Prix II, and the 2024 Continental Championships.

Related Topics

Achinta Sheuli /

SAI /

Sports Authority of India /

Indian Weightlifting Federation /

Commonwealth wrestling /

olympics /

Paris Olympics /

IWF World Weightlifting Championships /

2024 Olympics /

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Four-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA gives president Infantino 33% raise in pay deal worth $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year
    AP
  4. McKeown goes close to 100m backstroke world record ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    AFP
  5. With no F1 seat on the horizon, Jehan Daruvala aims to create a legacy in Formula E
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women’s hostel at night, expelled from national camp
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Four-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics
    AP
  4. Ten young athletes awarded TNSJA scholarships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 15
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Four-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA gives president Infantino 33% raise in pay deal worth $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year
    AP
  4. McKeown goes close to 100m backstroke world record ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    AFP
  5. With no F1 seat on the horizon, Jehan Daruvala aims to create a legacy in Formula E
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment