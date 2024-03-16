Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women’s hostel at night, expelled from national camp

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women’s hostel at night at NIS Patiala.

The disciplinary breach occurred on Thursday night. The 22-year-old, who competes in the men’s 73kg weight class, was caught by security personnel, who made a video of the lifter.

“Obviously, such indiscipline will not be tolerated. Achinta was asked to leave the camp immediately,” an Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The Sports Authority of India and NIS Patiala Executive Director Vineet Kumar were immediately made aware of the incident. Since there was video evidence of the incident, SAI did not constitute an investigating panel.

“The video was sent to NIS Patiala ED Vineet Kumar and the SAI headquarters in New Delhi, and IWLF was asked to remove Achinta from the camp,” a SAI source said.

Sheuli, who won the gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG with a Games record, left the camp on Friday.

The facility in Patiala has separate hostels for male and female athletes. Currently, female boxers, athletes, and wrestlers are stationed at the NIS.

This is not the first time the IWLF has taken strict action against a lifter for a disciplinary breach. CWG and Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga was evicted from the national camp on grounds of indiscipline.

Sheuli out of Olympic race

Following his expulsion, Sheuli’s chances of qualifying for the Olympics have also ended, as he will not be travelling for this month’s IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, which is a mandatory event for Paris Games qualification.

Sheuli is currently placed 27th in the Olympic qualification rankings and had a chance of making the cut via the continental quota.

“It is such a pity because he had actually started getting back on track after his injury,” the source added.

Only Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and CWG silver medallist Bindyarani Devi remain in contention for the Paris Games.

The two will be travelling to Thailand later this month to take part in the IWF World Cup.

The tournament will mark Chanu’s return to competition after suffering a hip tendinitis injury in August last year.

Under the 2024 Olympics qualification rule, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup.

Apart from the above, the lifters also have to participate in three of the following events: the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix 1, the 2023 Grand Prix II, and the 2024 Continental Championships.