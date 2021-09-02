Who is Meng Bo, whom India's Ritu Phogat will fight at the One Championship?

Ritu Phogat, the Indian Tigress is set to face Meng Bo from China, a champion mixed-martial art (MMA) champion with close to a decade’s experience in professional fighting.

The Chinese champion is on a seven match winning streak, having won four of them on knockouts or TKO, and only two running down to the third round.

She has won 17 of her 22 fights with just six of them coming from unanimous decisions.

READ | Ritu Phogat warns Meng Bo to not underestimate her before One Championship clash

Bo was trained in Taekwondo from the age of 13 and later began learning Sanda. She made her MMA debut in November 2013 and has climbed up to Number 2 position in world rankings with her relentless speed and strength inside the canvas.

Ritu, on the other hand, has been a Gold Medallist in wrestling for India at the 2016 Commonwealth Games and switched to MMA just two years ago.

While Ritu Phogat is older, Meng Bo is more experienced in the field of MMA, with a quantifiable advantage of about our times to that of Ritu. - Getty Images

Ritu started her training aged eight under the able guidance of her father, Mahavir Phogat, a former wrestler himself.

Since her debut, she has lost just once against Bi Nguyen. In her last match, she won in a do-or-die match against Heqin Lin to remain in the Championship.

Meng Bo is known for knockout or TKO, with her punches finishing games in a matter of minutes. In her last seven games, her opponent survive in the ring for over four minutes just twice.

Ritu, however, has never been knocked out in a game so far. She specialises in grappling and illustrated it wonderfully against Heqin Lin whose attempts of submission were met by physical advantage from Ritu.

The match will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang and will be a contest between the lightning knockout punches of Bo against Phogat’s agility through wrestling.

It will be broadcast in the Star Network, including on Disney+ Hotstar at 5 p.m.