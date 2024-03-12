MagazineBuy Print

WADA ‘deeply sceptical’ of Russian anti-doping practices

Russia has denied accusations of systematic doping, supervised by the Sports Ministry and the Moscow anti-doping laboratory in the run-up to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 21:48 IST , Lausanne - 1 MIN READ

AFP
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Polish President Witold Banka delivers a speech at the opening of the two-day annual WADA symposium in Lausanne.
infoIcon

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka said Tuesday the body remains “deeply sceptical” of the integrity of Russian sport but believes the situation is better than a decade ago.

“WADA remains deeply sceptical and worried when it comes to Russia,” even though all its athletes “remain subject to testing,” Banka told WADA’s annual symposium in Lausanne.

Russia has denied accusations of systematic doping, supervised by the Sports Ministry and the Moscow anti-doping laboratory in the run-up to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In 2019, WADA handed Russia a four-year doping ban barring the country from competing under its flag at top international sporting events.

Its national anti-doping agency RUSADA remains suspended until further notice by WADA.

“Despite this and given the history, I can assure you that we are better equipped to properly deal with such a situation in the future if it happens again,” added former Polish athlete Banka.

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Russian athletes will be able to participate under a neutral flag and in individual events as long as they have not actively supported the war in Ukraine.

However, their monitoring remains ensured by RUSADA, the international federations and above all the International Testing Agency (ITA). 

