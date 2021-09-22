World Esports League 2021: India Qualifiers to start on September 29

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is all set to roll out the India qualifiers for the World Esports League (WSL) 2021 from September 29 to 30.

Popular fighting game Tekken 7 and multiplayer online battle arena and third-person hero shooter video game Brawl Stars (3V3) will be part of the event.

Esports athletes and enthusiasts can register themselves on the link below till September 26, 2021:

REGISTRATION LINK: https://discord.gg/esfi

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the India Qualifiers of WSL, hosted by Technoblood Inc. in partnership with the International Esports Federation (IESF), will be held virtually.

“Tekken 7 has a legacy of being the best fighting games and we are confident that esports athletes coming over from across the country will be putting up a spectacle of their own,” said Mr. Prabhat Kumar, Director of Esports Federation of India.

“Brawl Stars is a very popular game among the children between 16-21 years of age and we will witness some budding superstars coming out as national champions and bringing the laurels for our country at the Global Finals,” he added.

Esports has begun gaining ground alongside mainstream sports in a post-lockdown era with Asian Games 2022 already hosting eight medal events for esports.

World Esports League (WSL), another chapter in esports competitions will see winners of the India qualifiers represent the country at the Global Finals of WSL 2021 in Korea from December 16 to 19.

In the qualifier event, Tekken7 will be played in double elimination format whereas athletes can compete in Brawl Stars in Single elimination format.